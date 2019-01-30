The Paul “Hook” O’Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #4 will hold their “Man of the Year” dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Fiorelli’s. This year’s recipient is Bernard McGurl.

Tickets are $35 per person or $350 for a table of 10.Program ads are $100 per page and $50 for a half page.

For more information on the dinner, contact Joe at 570-342-7596 or Kevin at 570-351-1478.

