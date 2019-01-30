The Paul “Hook” O’Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division #4 will hold their “Man of the Year” dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Fiorelli’s. This year’s recipient is Bernard McGurl.
Tickets are $35 per person or $350 for a table of 10.Program ads are $100 per page and $50 for a half page.
For more information on the dinner, contact Joe at 570-342-7596 or Kevin at 570-351-1478.
For more information, call 570-575-1184.
From left, first row, James Barrett, President Patrick M. O’Malley, Man of the Year Recipient Bernard McGurl, Father Richard Fox, Keith Oleski, Kevin Donovan. Second row, John Fletcher, James Foley, Mark McDade, Bob McAndrew, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania AOH President Joe Hosie, Current Man of the Year Kevin Shaughnessy, Joe Holland, Mark Dougher.