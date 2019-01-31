Auditor General Eugene DePasquale comments on Scranton School Board

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today offered the following statement in response to a Scranton School District board member questioning DePasquale’s authority to speak out on the district’s serious financial crisis:

“One of my key concerns throughout my career has been to make sure there is fair funding for public education and that money reaches the classroom.

“My audits show just how far off track the board has taken the Scranton School District. My recent town hall meeting showed that parents, teachers and – most importantly – students are demanding change. They’re worried about criminal investigations still swirling around the district, the appointment of a financial recovery officer, and cuts to educational programs including music and art.

“I won’t be lectured by anyone who thinks it’s appropriate to approve the worst bus contract in the state, illegally appoint board members in the dark of night and mismanage finances to the point that the state has to step in and appoint a recovery officer. If all that wasn’t bad enough, remember that a board member was accused of sexually harassing the district’s superintendent.

“Compare Scranton’s situation with that of Reading. My 2013 audit of the Reading School District was equally harsh. However, the school board took our concerns seriously from day one. As a result, the district is in a much better place today and the kids have hope. Unlike the majority of Scranton board members, the Reading board members didn’t have their heads buried in the sand.

“Regardless of anything anyone says, I’ll keep fighting for accountability for students and taxpayers.”

Based on input from the Jan. 23 town hall meeting, DePasquale will provide a list of recommendations to the school district and public.

