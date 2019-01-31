Allied Services Integrated Health System honored the contributions and successes of employees and managers from various divisions at their bi-monthly Miracle Maker luncheon. The luncheon took place in the Graf Community Room at the Luger Outpatient Center in Scranton. As part of the celebration, Allied Services also honored the accomplishments of employees that took part in the health systems annual fundraising campaign, Ryan’s Run.

Miracle Makers from December 2018 to January 2019 are, from left, first row, Phil Giaquinto, Senior Mechanic, Burnley Workshop; Christina Heffelfinger, Direct Care Worker, In Home Services; Lisa Prizzi, Occupational Therapy Aide, Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center; Jeffrey Rickert, Project Manager – Tobyhanna, Vocational Services; Kathryn Uher, LPN, Scranton Rehab Hospital . Absent from photo Matthew Branford and Nicole Sybor. Second row, Atty. Bill Conaboy, President/CEO; Karen Kearney, Vice President Inpatient Rehab; Bob Ames, Vice President Community Services; Judy Oprisko, Vice President Human Resources and Compliance; Eileen Schwab, Service Coordinator, Community Services; Donna Budrow, Direct Care Worker, In Home Services; Phillipe Kilvitis, Administrative Secretary, Scranton Rehab Hospital; Todd Barrett, Mental Health Worker, Behavioral Services.

Miracle Makers January 2019 involved with Ryan’s Run are, from left, first row, Chris Langley, Vice President Information Systems; Lynne Duncan, Speech Therapist, Luger Rehab Center; Jim Brogna, Vice President Corporate Advancement and Communications.​​ Second row, Travis Davis, Administrator, Scranton Transitional Rehab; Peggy Ford, Assistant Director of Development, Corporate Services; Matthew Aten, Activities and Life Skills Coordinator, Vocational Services; Charlotte Wright, Director of Special Events and External Affairs, Corporate Services; Erin Burns, Public Relations Specialist, Corporate Services; Walter Sokolowski, Physical Therapy Assistant, Luger Rehab Center; Atty. Bill Conaboy, President/CEO.