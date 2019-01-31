Nine Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) students and a faculty member participated in GCSOM’s annual “cultural explosion” fashion show, an event that caps off the school’s Diversity Week celebration. During the event, the students shared their cultural dress while the audience learned about the garments’ origins and were entertained with regional music as the models walked the red carpet.

Traditionally kicked off on Martin Luther King Day, Ida Castro, GCSOM’s chief diversity officer said, “Diversity Week is a source of great pride for our school community in the ways that we come together to share our cultures and learn from one another, and work to live out Dr. King’s legacy in creating positive change in our local community through service.”

Diversity Week is planned by members of the school’s Diversity Task Force.