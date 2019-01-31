Make this Valentine’s Day extra special for your family by giving them the gift of friendship with a Fresh Air child. Fresh Air summers are filled with children running through the sprinklers in the grass, gazing at star-filled skies and swimming for the first time.

This summer, join volunteer host families in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and open your heart and home to a Fresh Air child. Each summer, thousands of children from New York City’s low-income communities visit suburban, rural and small town communities along the East Coast and Southern Canada through The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program.

“Hosting is an incredible experience. We really like idea of giving a new opportunity to a child and that we could help give Madyson a broader perspective, since when she visited us it was her first time away from New York City.” – Friendly Towns Host mom, Courtney Partlow of Leesburg, VA.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. Fresh Air children are boys and girls, from seven to 18 years old, who live in New York City. Children who are reinvited by host families may continue with The Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.

For more information on hosting a Fresh Air child this summer, pcontact Kavita Shah at 212-897-8970 or visit The Fresh Air Fund at www.freshair.org