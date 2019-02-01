Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents Tracy Letts play

Violet is in physical pain, from the cancer in her mouth.

But she reveals emotional pain, too, as her daughters, sister and other family members gather in her Oklahoma homestead.

“You couldn’t come home when I got cancer,” she accuses her daughter Barbara. “But as soon as Beverly disappeared you rushed back.”

“I’m sorry,” Barbara responds. “You’re right. I’m sorry.”

By itself, that little exchange in “August: Osage County” seems to be a poignant moment between a disappointed mom and a chastened daughter, who apologizes in an attempt to make things all right.

But the dying Violet Weston is not your average mom; her missing husband, Beverly Weston, is not your average dad and, well, few of their relatives could reasonably be described as all right.

“Be thankful your family isn’t like this,” said Brandi George, who is directing the Tracy Letts play at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre from Feb. 1 through Feb. 10.

So, what exactly are the Westons like?

Toxic? Dysfunctional?

Cast members, sitting on the stage during a rehearsal break, nodded and added a few adjectives:

“Trapped.”

“Co-dependent.”

“Rapier sharp,” said Jennifer McClinton-Temple, of Kingston, who portrays Violet.

Pointing out that they’re amusing, too, Tim McDermott, of Scranton, who plays a cousin the family calls “Little Charles,” said “There’s a dinner scene that seems like joke after joke.”

Whether she’s serious or ostensibly joking, family matriarch Violet “goes out of her way to hurt everyone,” said Lydia Traill, of Kingston, who plays daughter Barbara.

Violet does seem to enjoy complaining about everything from a daughter’s straightened hair or lack of make-up to bigger things, such as choice of a life partner.

In doesn’t matter that Barbara’s husband, Bill, is right there in the room; Violet will bring up the idea her daughter “settled.” It doesn’t matter, either, that daughter Ivy is in the room when Violet talks about Barbara always being her father’s favorite.

“No one every truly leaves,” George said. “A lot of arguments happen in this family when most reasonable people would walk away. They feed on it … There’s a lot of shifting blame, pushing and pulling all over the place.”

The objective onlooker who gets to watch the family go at each other is Johnna, a young Cheyenne woman Beverly hired to take care of household chores and look after Violet, right before he disappeared.

“It’s a job at first,” said Lalaine Little, of Forty Fort, who has that role.

“It’s a jail sentence,” another cast member called out.

“As she sees how needy they are,” Little added, “she reluctantly warms up to them.”

“They really do love each other,” Traill said of the Westons and their inner circle, adding that none of the characters is completely unlikable.

“Except for Steve,” several cast members called out with a glance at Eric Lutz, of Scranton, who acknowledged with a little half smile that his character, Steve, boyfriend of Violet’s daughter Karen, is a problematic house guest.

