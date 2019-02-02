Policing Talk set for Feb. 11 at Marywood University

SCRANTON — Marywood University’s department of Social Sciences and the Fulbright Outreach program will host a Policing Talk on Monday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Upper Main Dining Room, located in the Nazareth Student Center. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Richard Smith is the guest lecturer at the Policing Talk. He will address “Legitimacy, Leadership, and Trust: Policing Perspectives from the U.K.” Dr. Smith is a senior police officer in London, currently holding the rank of Superintendent in the Metropolitan Police Service at New Scotland Yard. He is a Fulbright Scholar at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, enjoying five months in the U.S. Dr. Smith has published widely in international journals, concerning the complexities of police leadership and police reform.

For additional information about Marywood University’s Policing Talk, email Jeremy Rich, Ph.D., associate professor, at jrich@marywood.edu; Hannarae Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor, at hnrlee@marywood.edu; or Dr. Alexander Vari, associate professor, at vari@marywood.edu.