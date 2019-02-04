Applications being accepted for 2019 Munley Law $5,000 scholarship

SCRANTON — Munley Law announce it is now accepting applications for the 2019 Munley Law $5,000 scholarship.

To be eligible, students must answer the following question: Which amendment to the Constitution of the United States do you find most meaningful, and why? Submissions, in either essay or video form, will be judged by a panel of Munley Law lawyers and qualified staff.

The scholarship is open to students across the United States pursuing all areas of study. High school seniors, as well as undergraduate, graduate and law school students are invited to apply. The winner will receive $5,000 toward their tuition costs in order to help them achieve their educational goals.

To learn more about the scholarship or to apply, students may visit: https://munley.com/munley-law-scholarship/

In addition to the $5,000 Munley Law Scholarship, Munley Law sponsors a number of scholarships at Marywood University, The University of Scranton and Johnson College.

For more information, call Cindy Selinsky at 570-983-3842 or email cselinsky@munley.com.