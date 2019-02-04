Peoples Security Bank launches Empower Scholarship Program

Submitted photo From left, are Kristine Augustine, vice president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Amy L. Branning, assistant vice president, Commercial Lending Officer, Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company; Jill Zindle, vice president, Merchant Services Manager, CPP, Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company; Sharon A. Byrne, senior vice president, senior commercial loan officer, Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company; and Mari Potis, director of membership and events, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. -

SCRANTON — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Peoples Security Bank Empower Scholarship Program.

The Peoples Security Bank Empower Scholarship Program will provide opportunities for individuals and small businesses to attend and/or participate as a vendor at Empower NEPA Women’s Leadership Conference.

“At Peoples Security Bank, we strongly believe in contributing our resources to make our community a better place to live and work,” said Thomas P. Tulaney, Senior Executive Vice President. “This scholarship program perfectly fits that mission as it will help more people further enhance their professional goals through participating in the Empower conference.”

Empower is the premier women’s leadership event in our region. Peoples Security Bank & Trust serves as the presenting sponsor. Empower is a day-long conference that highlights the ability all women have to create positive change in their communities and in their own lives, while recognizing the extraordinary power that exists when women come together to support each other.

“The Empower conference is truly a great opportunity for this area’s professionals to celebrate women’s contributions to our region’s—and our nation’s—cultural landscape,” said Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. “Thanks to the generous support of Peoples Security Bank & Trust, we will be able to help more women discover their personal power as a result of participating in this initiative.”