KINGSTON/FORTY FORT – Wyoming Seminary Upper School in Kingston and Lower School in Forty Fort are offering area elementary, middle and high school students and their families an opportunity to visit either campus during the February Visitation Day on Feb. 18 (Presidents Day).

At the Lower School, 1560 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, Visitation Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. Students who have already applied to attend the Lower School are invited to experience a typical day at Lower School by shadowing a student in his/her current grade level and joining with other students for lunch. Parent tours of Lower School are available upon request.

Reservations at Lower School are requested by Friday, Feb. 15 for the Feb. 18 event. Call the Lower School Admission Office at 570-718-6610 for more information and to make reservations, or register on line at www.wyomingseminary.org.

The Upper School Visitation Day program will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Stettler Learning Resources Center, North Sprague Avenue, Kingston. Visiting students will join current students for lunch and a sampling of classes. Visitation Day activities will end at 3 p.m. Admission interviews and campus tours for parents will be given upon request.

Those interested in attending Sem’s Upper School February Visitation Day are asked to respond by Friday, Feb. 15 for the Feb. 18 event. For more information, or to sign up for the event, call the Upper School Admission Office at 570-270-2160, or register on line at www.wyomingseminary.org.