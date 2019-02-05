WILKES-BARRE — For some avid dancers, the chance to rumba and waltz, cha-cha and swing to live music was well worth driving 70 miles from Pike County on a frosty Friday evening.

Or 80 miles from New Jersey.

Or 114 from upstate New York.

“There used to be places where you could dance like this all over, but now there are only a few,” Mary B. Hill, of Bloomsburg, said as she took a break from the dance floor at the Genetti Hotel & Conference Center. “Monthly ballroom dances with live music are almost extinct.”

If members of the Big Band Society of NEPA have their way, such dances will continue well into the future, offering people a chance to dress up, have fun and get their hearts pumping — all at the same time.

“We like the music, we like the mindset, we like the people,” Ann-Marie Jones, of Milford, said after dancing a rumba with her friend, Peter Leahy, of Highland Mills, N.Y. “And, it’s great exercise.”

The society holds dances for its members on the first Friday of each month and, several times each year, opens the monthly dance to non-members. That was the case for the recent Valentine’s Dance, which found men in suits or sport coats and ties and women in evening wear — with quite a few ladies in red in honor of the upcoming holiday — filling two dance floors in a Genetti ballroom.

“Men and women are very different but this is something we can do together,” society president Art Sullivan said after finishing a dance with his wife, Noreen. “It just works well. It’s the language of romance.”

“My parents were avid dancers when Lee Vincent had his band and I grew up with this kind of music,” said Hill, who is the society’s secretary.”If everyone danced the world would be a very happy place.”

Among the people who seemed to prove Hill’s point about happiness on Friday evening were Ute and Arnie Mrozinski, of Wilkes-Barre, who smiled broadly as they executed a swing dance to the tune of “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” which Ute was quietly singing in time with George Tarasek’s orchestra, Flash Drive.

The Mrozinskis met 54 years ago at a resort in the Poconos, where both the young woman from Germany and the young man from Wilkes-Barre were working.

“We’ve been dancing ever since,” Ute Mrozinski said.

A generation younger than the Mrozinskis, Jennifer and John Ochman, of West Pittston, said they’ve enjoyed dancing with the Big Band Society since their college days, when the Rev. Donald Pantle from the University of Scranton fostered their interest.

“He thought it was a nice way to get young people together.” Jennifer Ochman said, recalling how the priest would bring a group of students to the dances.

Young adults, senior citizens, individuals and couples are all welcome at the Big Band Society dances, which Hill said can trace their origins to a time shortly after World War II when veterans and their dates socialized at American Legions and VFWs that “all had ballrooms and jukeboxes.”

The local group got its start around 1950, Hill said, when a young veteran named William “Red” Morrissey began to organize dances for 12 to 14 couples at the American Legion on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. By 1970 the group was formally chartered as the Glenn Miller Society Chapter No. 1 in the United States. One highlight in its history came after the flood of 1972, when it organized a benefit that featured the Glenn Miller Orchestra, attracted 800 guests and raised more than $3,000 for flood relief.

The non-profit group, which changed its name to the Big Band Society of NEPA in 1988, continues to encourage people to appreciate the music and dancing of the Big Band Era.

“We’re not professional dancers,” Hill said. “Just people who really enjoy dancing.”

You don’t have to be an expert dancer to enjoy yourself, Noreen Sullivan agreed. Beginners are welcome, as are people who simply want to listen to the music.

Anyone interested in joining may contact Mary B. Hill at mbhill1020@gmail.com or 570-441-3900 to ask for a membership application.

John Termako, of Luzerne, and Mary Ann Rubin, of Evans Falls, make their way around the crowded dance floor at the Big Band Society dance at Genetti Hotel & Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_band5-1-.jpg.optimal.jpg John Termako, of Luzerne, and Mary Ann Rubin, of Evans Falls, make their way around the crowded dance floor at the Big Band Society dance at Genetti Hotel & Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre. Members of George Tarasek’s orchestra, Flash Drive, provided music for dancing during the recent Big Band Society of NEPA February dance. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_society1.jpg.optimal.jpg Members of George Tarasek’s orchestra, Flash Drive, provided music for dancing during the recent Big Band Society of NEPA February dance. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Avid dancers Jennifer and John Ochman, of West Pittston, started to attend Big Band Society of NEPA events when they were University of Scranton students. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_society2.jpg.optimal.jpg Avid dancers Jennifer and John Ochman, of West Pittston, started to attend Big Band Society of NEPA events when they were University of Scranton students. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Arnie and Ute Mrozinski, of Wilkes-Barre, have been dancing together since they met 54 years ago. They enjoy the dances sponsored by the Big Band Society of NEPA each month at Genetti Hotel & Conference Center. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_TTL021019BigBand_3.jpg.optimal.jpg Arnie and Ute Mrozinski, of Wilkes-Barre, have been dancing together since they met 54 years ago. They enjoy the dances sponsored by the Big Band Society of NEPA each month at Genetti Hotel & Conference Center. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Big Band Society President Art Sullivan and his wife, Noreen, of Sandyston, N.J., dance at the Big Band Society of NEPA’s montly dance. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_TTL021019BigBand_4.jpg.optimal.jpg Big Band Society President Art Sullivan and his wife, Noreen, of Sandyston, N.J., dance at the Big Band Society of NEPA’s montly dance. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader John Termako, of Luzerne, and Mary Ann Rubin, of Evans Falls, make their way around the crowded dance floor at the Big Band Society dance at Genetti Hotel & Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_TTL021019BigBand_5.jpg.optimal.jpg John Termako, of Luzerne, and Mary Ann Rubin, of Evans Falls, make their way around the crowded dance floor at the Big Band Society dance at Genetti Hotel & Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Mary Therese Biebel mbiebel@timesleader.com

