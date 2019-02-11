🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Broccoli, wheatgrass and lentil. These are little vegetables known as microgreens. People learned at the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse at Nay Park that, although they are small in size, microgreens are big in health benefits.

Newton Twp. resident Rienzi made a Feb. 7 presentation called “Microgreens: Living Powerhouses of Nutrition and Flavor!” She shared tips and tricks about how to grow microgreens and her knowledge of their nutritional values.

“What is so special about microgreens?” Rienzi asked. “They are so nutrient-dense.”

Rienzi said microgreens have more nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and proteins, than mature leaves. Using broccoli as an example, she mentioned it has 10 to 15 more nutrients than its adult counterparts. Another positive feature Rienzi announced about microgreens is their freshness.

“There’s no handling,” she said. “There’s no packaging. There’s no herbicides (or) pesticides.”

Rienzi talked about wheatgrass, which is also in the microgreens family. She said wheatgrass has chlorophyll which, according to a study, produces Vitamin K good for normal blood clotting and maintaining strong and healthy bones.

“It (wheatgrass) tastes like grass,” she said, admitting she drinks a lot of it. “But it’s healthy.”

Rienzi added the only downside of wheatgrass is that it requires a special juicer to liquidize it. She also showed the audience a few books she brought to the table for display, including “The Wheatgrass Book” by Ann Wigmore and “The Green Foods Bible” by David Sandoval.

Rienzi showed how microgreens can be grown both hydroponically and in soil, using a plant tray. She said radishes and buckwheat grow fast on a windowsill. She said that lately she has been following someone from YouTube by experimenting by using an LED light.

“She planted her seeds,” she said. (She) put a dome on top, and put them right under the grow lights. And it grew fine.”

Rienzi added she didn’t see a difference between growing microgreens using sunlight or using grow lights.

When asked how she likes to eat microgreens, Rienzi answered she eats them raw such as in salads and smoothies and doesn’t like to cook them.

Jean Hayes, leader of the Scranton Beets and facilitator of Empowered Eating sponsored by the Greenhouse Project, assisted Rienzi with preparing microgreens for the audience to taste. She blended pea shoots with walnuts to make a pesto sauce. Participants also tried lentil and wheatgrass.

Terry Edwards, who lives across from the greenhouse, came to the presentation and enjoyed tasting the microgreens.

“I love the event,” she said. “It’s a very inspiring way to eat. You feel alive. You feel that you are putting life in your body.”

Jane Risse, executive director of the Greenhouse Project, announced at the presentation the Greenhouse Project is partnered with the Lackawaxen Food Hub located in Wayne County.

“They’re (Lackawaxen Food Hub) a non-profit (organization) that aggregates food from local farmers,” she said. “If you have a weekly share of a CSA (community supported agriculture) from them, you can order all kinds of things. They’re all organic.”

Rienzi holds a Masters of Science degree in Community Health Education and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She enjoys a plant-based diet and growing microgreens.

“Growing microgreens is a fun thing to do,” she said. “They’re fun and very healthy. Some of the best nutrition you will have.”

