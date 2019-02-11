CLARKS SUMMIT — For the third time in the last six months, Scranton businessman Bob Bolus has delivered a large donation of pet food to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. On Feb. 5, he used his environmental trailer called Bolus Environmental Group to transport 1,800 lbs of Freshpet refrigerated pet food, which he received from its warehouse in Bethlehem.

It’s one of the most nourishing pet food,” said Bolus. “It is one of the best in the market you’ll ever feed your pet.”

Bolus has a good relationship with Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Whenever the shelter needs a surplus of pet food, he brings it to them. He also participates in multiple events with the shelter. The shelter’s fundraising coordinator recalls when Bolus donated a trailer for the Santa Parade in downtown Scranton.

“He’s (Bolus) extremely generous,” he said. “He’s been very helpful.”

Employees of the shelter helped unload Bolus’ trailer to place the pet food inside the shelter.

“I love it,” employee Jesse Diaz said about the donations.

“We appreciate any and all donations,” added employee Nancy Reese.

Bolus, a dog owner himself, believes that, “It’s important that people understand that the people here (shelter) are doing the best they possibly can to take care of the animals,” he said. “Most people are ready give them the support they need because there’s nothing in the world you find more loyal than your pet.”

Freshpet pet food from Bethlehem is donated by Bolus Environmental Group trailer. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Griffin Pond employee Nancy Reese pushes a cart of Freshpet pet food into the shelter. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Scranton businessman Bob Bolus donates refrigerated pet food using his environmental trailer called Bolus Environmental Group. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Griffin Pond employees Heather Mills, front, and Lori Lesnesky move a cart of donated pet food into the shelter. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Griffin Pond employees with Bob Bolus are, from left, Max Srebro with dog Brugel, Heather Mills, Bob Bolus, Jacob Torba, Jesse Diaz, Nancy Reese, Lori Lesnesky and Danielle Maldonado. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal