Winterfest at Lackawanna State Park provides safety activities and winter outdoor recreation

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Keystone College freshman Jessica Dean , left, makes paper snowflakes with Jack Sluck, 6, of Dalton, in the main office building of Lackawanna State Park. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Keystone College junior Sahara Engle, left, makes Valentine’s Day cards and heart owls with her brother Saamon Engle, 12, of Moscow, and Keystone College sophomore Devin Welch. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A dog-sledding demonstration by Howlin’ Huskies, of Quakertown. Five huskies Loki, Mackey, Kodiak, Diamond and Barley pull owner Bryan Heitz with his wife Katie and son Caleb. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Gabi Vincent, 9, of Scott Twp., pets Mackey, one of the Howling Huskies, which performs a dog-sledding demonstration. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Bill White, rescue chief of Dive 28 Rescue Specialists of Scott Twp., shows people the correct way to hold yourself up after falling through thin ice during the ice rescue demonstration. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Bob Egan, EMT and water rescue technician of Dive 28 Rescue Specialists of Scott Twp., pulls rescue technician Heath Goldstein up from the icy lake of Lackawanna State Park during an ice rescue demonstration. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The Schneck family of South Abington Twp. warms up by the fire at the warming hut of Lackawanna State Park. From left, first row, are Noelle, 6; Alyssa, 4; and Ethan, 2. Second row, Krystin and Joe Schneck and Joe’s parents Debbie and Howard Schneck, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Ranger of Lackawanna State Park Lynn Lamore, right, performs a rescue demonstration with Patrick Sweeney, of Eynon. - -

NORTH ABINGTON TWP. — On a more-frigid-than-lately Saturday afternoon, people braved the cold by coming to Lackawanna State Park for Winterfest. The temperature was low enough for the lake to have a layer of ice to walk on for the ice safety and rescue demonstration performed by Dive 28 Rescue Specialists of Scott Twp.

Rescue chief Bill White talked about water rescue gear such as PFDs (personal flotation devices) and ice awls that he advised to keep whenever walking on ice.

“You might get pulled into the water,” he said. “You might slide into the water. There are all kinds of situations.”

White also had advice for what to do in case you fall through the ice.

“Basically, the best thing you could do is self-rescue yourself,” she said. “If you have a set of ice awls, you jam them in the ice and pull yourself out.”

Heath Goldstein, water rescue technician of Dive 28, demonstrated techniques of pulling one’s self out of icy water. Bob Egan, EMT and water rescue technician, performed a rescue by pulling Goldstein up from the water.

Lynn Lamore, ranger of Lackawanna State Park, did a park safety demonstration called Hug a Tree. She said one of her responsibilities is to make sure kids are with their parents as they can be accidentally separated from their parents.

“In a big park like this, there’s so much to look at,” she said. “It’s really easy to get distracted and not stick together. One of my jobs again is to make sure I can find you and what I’m looking for.”

Lamore advised children, should they ever become lost in the park, to pick a tree and wrap their arms around it so she can find them. She also taught water safety by using a rescue rope to pretend to save Patrick Sweeney, of Eynon. This presentation was completed near the warming hut, where people sat near a fireplace and enjoyed hot chocolate provided by the American Red Cross tent.

On the other side of the lake, the Heitz family, of Quakertown, including Doug, his son Bryan, Bryan’s wife Katie and their son Caleb, showed people dog-sledding with their Holwlin’ Huskies. Since there was no snow on the ground, they rode on a sled with wheels to and fro on one of the park’s trails as they were pulled by Loki, Mackey, Kodiak, Diamond and Barley.

“It’s fun,” said Bryan, who performs the dog-sledding demonstrations at other parks in northeast PA, as well.

A winter tree ID hike was led by Tim Latz, of Harford.

Winterfest also had indoor activities inside the park’s main office. Keystone College students made winter-related art projects with children who came to the event. They made paper snowflakes, polar bears out of paper and popsicle sticks, and penguins out of paper plates. Two-year-old Ethan Scheck, of South Abington Twp., made a groundhog out of a toilet paper roll for Groundhog’s Day. He was with his parents Joe and Krystin and his two older sisters Noelle, 6, and Alyssa, 4. Joe’s parents Howard and Debbie Schneck came from Mount Laurel, New Jersey to enjoy Winterfest with their grandchildren. They’ve been to Lackawanna State Park before but this was their first Winterfest.

“It’s great,” said Howard. “It’s a beautiful park.”

Devin Welch, a sophomore of Keystone College, helped with making Valentine’s Day cards and heart owls. He is a wildlife biology major, who recently helped release hellbenders, which are big salamanders, back into the water.

“They (hellbenders) just got named Pennsylvania State amphibian,” he said. “They’re the most endangered (amphibian). They need really clean water.”

Welch is a work study student of Maria Fanning, Keystone College’s director of community outreach.

Keystone College students also cooked foods inside the main office building. Freshman Jeremiah Thomas, the kitchen manager of the civic engagement club through Keystone College, made the food, including sloppy joes, pizza and homemade chicken noodle soup from scratch.

“I love cooking,” he said. “Cooking is a passion for me. Cooking is a thing that runs in my family. It is a wonderful blessing.”

Thomas was assisted in the kitchen by freshmen Beyonce Moore and Kobi Logan.

The main office building also had displays by Penn State Extension Mater Watershed Steward Program. One of the displays was called Winter Water Cycle. It reveals how snow and ice cools the ground as well as rivers and streams. Volunteers Joyce Hatala and Janet Crowther promote how to reduce stormwater, using paper straws because they’re more biodegradable than plastic, and using magnesium chloride instead of rock salt to melt ice.

“I love getting out and teaching people,” said Hatala. “It’s just so revealing because you get to directly talk to people. We are here to teach people.”

“It’s a fantastic event for the park and the community because it combines a lot of local agencies with the park,” said park manager Rob Barrese. “It provides the community with winter safety activities and winter outdoor recreation.”

Keystone College freshman Jessica Dean , left, makes paper snowflakes with Jack Sluck, 6, of Dalton, in the main office building of Lackawanna State Park. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190209_113845.jpg Keystone College freshman Jessica Dean , left, makes paper snowflakes with Jack Sluck, 6, of Dalton, in the main office building of Lackawanna State Park. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Keystone College junior Sahara Engle, left, makes Valentine’s Day cards and heart owls with her brother Saamon Engle, 12, of Moscow, and Keystone College sophomore Devin Welch. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190209_115333.jpg Keystone College junior Sahara Engle, left, makes Valentine’s Day cards and heart owls with her brother Saamon Engle, 12, of Moscow, and Keystone College sophomore Devin Welch. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A dog-sledding demonstration by Howlin’ Huskies, of Quakertown. Five huskies Loki, Mackey, Kodiak, Diamond and Barley pull owner Bryan Heitz with his wife Katie and son Caleb. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190209_125024-1-1.jpg A dog-sledding demonstration by Howlin’ Huskies, of Quakertown. Five huskies Loki, Mackey, Kodiak, Diamond and Barley pull owner Bryan Heitz with his wife Katie and son Caleb. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Gabi Vincent, 9, of Scott Twp., pets Mackey, one of the Howling Huskies, which performs a dog-sledding demonstration. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190209_125800.jpg Gabi Vincent, 9, of Scott Twp., pets Mackey, one of the Howling Huskies, which performs a dog-sledding demonstration. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Bill White, rescue chief of Dive 28 Rescue Specialists of Scott Twp., shows people the correct way to hold yourself up after falling through thin ice during the ice rescue demonstration. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190209_131344.jpg Bill White, rescue chief of Dive 28 Rescue Specialists of Scott Twp., shows people the correct way to hold yourself up after falling through thin ice during the ice rescue demonstration. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Bob Egan, EMT and water rescue technician of Dive 28 Rescue Specialists of Scott Twp., pulls rescue technician Heath Goldstein up from the icy lake of Lackawanna State Park during an ice rescue demonstration. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190209_132109.jpg Bob Egan, EMT and water rescue technician of Dive 28 Rescue Specialists of Scott Twp., pulls rescue technician Heath Goldstein up from the icy lake of Lackawanna State Park during an ice rescue demonstration. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The Schneck family of South Abington Twp. warms up by the fire at the warming hut of Lackawanna State Park. From left, first row, are Noelle, 6; Alyssa, 4; and Ethan, 2. Second row, Krystin and Joe Schneck and Joe’s parents Debbie and Howard Schneck, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190209_135006.jpg The Schneck family of South Abington Twp. warms up by the fire at the warming hut of Lackawanna State Park. From left, first row, are Noelle, 6; Alyssa, 4; and Ethan, 2. Second row, Krystin and Joe Schneck and Joe’s parents Debbie and Howard Schneck, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Ranger of Lackawanna State Park Lynn Lamore, right, performs a rescue demonstration with Patrick Sweeney, of Eynon. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190209_140952.jpg Ranger of Lackawanna State Park Lynn Lamore, right, performs a rescue demonstration with Patrick Sweeney, of Eynon. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Winterfest provides safety activities and winter outdoor recreation

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.