Irene Cinquegrani, of Dunmore, notes 108th birthday

February 14, 2019 gpsadmin Local 0
- Submitted photo

Irene Cinquegrani, center, a resident at Green Ridge Health Care Center, Dunmore, recently celebrated her 108th birthday. The milestone occasion was marked with a certificate of recognition from the Lackawanna County Commissioners. From left, are Ann Wentland, niece; Ms. Cinquegraqni and Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_2019-Irene-Cinquegrani-Birthday-Pix-.jpgSubmitted photo