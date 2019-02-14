SCRANTON — The Diocese of Scranton is launching a completely redesigned website in an effort to streamline existing information and better promote its mission.

The new website, located at www.dioceseofscranton.org, is mobile-friendly and allows visitors to learn more about the 118 parishes, 20 schools and other services offered throughout the 11-county Diocese.

The new website represents all facets of the Diocese and provides easy navigation and search capabilities. The previous website for the Diocese had not been re-designed in approximately ten years.

“Our website is an important tool for not only representing the Diocese and its mission but, more importantly, it helps people live our faith fully and share it freely with others,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said. “The new site provides dynamic, specialized and relevant information to visitors.”

Besides captivating images of the Diocese and its faithful on the homepage, the new website easily allows visitors to find a parish, mass, school or clergy member in their community.

One of the top reasons people visit the Diocesan website is to find a mass or a parish. The parish search option allows Catholics to find a Mass based on zip code up to a 50-mile radius.

“Certainly our goal is to facilitate the most effective and timely communication with the members and leaders of each of our parishes,” Catherine Butel, Diocesan Secretary for Parish Life said. “This dynamic new website will be such a valuable tool in making these connections.”

The new website will also replace the former Catholic Social Services site (www.cssdioceseofscranton.org) providing people an easy and convenient way to access any of the 110 programs offered throughout the Diocese of Scranton.

“The mission of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is to serve individuals and families in poverty and hardship and respond compassionately to their needs. As a Catholic agency, we advocate for individual dignity and self-sufficiency and actively give of ourselves to replace despair with hope. The new website allows us to share information regarding the work that we do, with the hope that we continue to have the privilege to serve those in need,” Mary Theresa Malandro, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services said.

By launching its new website, the Diocese of Scranton is also looking to engage visitors, whether through email, phone calls or participation in events. The goal is to encourage interaction among the people and parishes throughout the Diocese.

A unique feature of the new website also allows visitors to change the language and interact with the entire site in Spanish.