Steamtown National Park program teaches children about railroads

SCRANTON — There’s a lot more than meets the eye for a train to roll safely down the tracks.

Steamtown National Historic Site’s (NHS) “Rosie the Railroader” invites children ages 5-10 years and their parents to join her to learn about “Working on the Railroad.” This free, hands-on experience will be offered every Saturday in February and March (except March 16), 2019, with 45-minute programs starting at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Children will have the opportunity to explore many of the jobs needed to keep the trains running. Besides having fun through storytelling and music, and learning locomotive whistle and crew member hand safety signals, children will climb aboard a slumbering steam locomotive, caboose, railway post office, and executive business car to understand the important roles each had working on the railroad.

No reservations are required and there is no cost. Participans should check in at the Steamtown NHS Visitor Center five to 10 minutes prior to activity start times. Note that parents are expected to remain with their children for the duration of the program.

Located in downtown, Steamtown NHS is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

From I-81 follow exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway); then follow the brown and white signs to the park entrance at Lackawanna Avenue and Cliff Street (GPS: N 41.41, W 75.67).

General park information is available by phoning 570-340-5206 during regular business hours, or by visiting the park website anytime.