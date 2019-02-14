Volunteers sought for NEPA Green Fair and 5K Run

SCRANTON — The NEPA Green Fair & 5K Run / Walk will be held Saturday, April 27 at Nay Aug Park in Scranton, celebrating all things “green.”

This all-day, family-friendly festival will feature educational programs and demonstrations, children’s activities, earth friendly vendors, live music, hiking, free yoga classes, and delicious healthy food vendors.

Consider being a a sponsor and / or a vendor to show your support for sustainability. Please reach out if you are interested in being involved in this annual event to celebrate healthy, sustainable living by e-mailing nepagreenfair@gmail.com or by calling Allison Petryk at 973-271-8535 . Follow NEPA Green Fair on Facebook or at www.nepagreenfair.com for updates.

The NEPA Green Fair is co-produced by The Greenhouse Project of Scranton and SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support).