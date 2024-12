Flag Day/ Army Day will be marked by the 9/11 Memorial Committee on Friday, June 14. This annual event to honor America’s flag and the U.S. Army will be held at 4 p.m. at the Lackawanna County Courthouse. This event is free and open to the public. A historical presentation of hlags will be displayed. From left, are Joe DeAntona, Patrick O’Malley, Steuart Bailey of the County Veterans Affairs Office, Frank DeAngleo and Charlie Spano.

