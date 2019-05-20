The Scranton Chapter UNICO National and Girl Scout from Troops 50162 and 50062 assisted Koch-Conley Post officials in placing flags on the graves of veterans in Cathedral Cemetery. From left, seated, Girl Scout Leader Jennifer Thomas, Girls Scouts Madison Romero, Grace Thomas, Zoey Sollers Fagan, Zelenka Barnes and Brownie Bella Gross. Standing, Matt Fedor, Koch Conley Post adjutant, Melanie Naro, President of the Scranton Chapter UNICO National, Angleo Naro, Ann Genett, all with UNICO; Jennifer Thomas, Asst. Girl Scout Leader Troop 50162, LTC (ret.) Joe Albert, Commander Koch Conley post, Katie Gross, Girl Scout Leader 50062, C.J. Langan, Girl Scout Leader, Lacy Forkal and Charlie Spano, Scranton UNICO.

