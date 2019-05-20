🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the May 13 supervisors meeting, township manager David O’Neill read Resolution 19-05, which recognizes National Police Week 2019. He said the week honors the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting our communities and safeguarding our democracy.

The supervisors formally designated May 15, 2019 as Police Officers’ Memorial Day in the township and publicly saluted the service of law enforcement in our community and communities across the nation.

“Chief Gerrity (Robert) asked that we do this,” O’Neill said. “Chief Gerrity is sponsoring our local group.”

O’Neill said Gerrity wanted supervisor Giles Stanton to be at the Police Officers’ Memorial Day ceremony May 19 at VFW Post 7069.

In other business …

• O’Neill announced $500,000 has been allocated to pave portions of Skyline Drive, Adams Place, Northern Spy Road, and Scott Road. He said he received three bids from American Asphalt ($617,515); Pioneer Construction Company($754,817.25); Wayco Inc. ($749,338.49) and reported the supervisors chose American Asphalt for the project.

“The predicament we’re in is we have streets that need to be done,” he said. “It’s $617,000. We set aside a half a million dollars.”

O’Neill mentioned the township could pay the difference by being reimbursed from last year’s bridge repair. He explained the bridge, which connects the township’s front property to the maintenance garage and salt shed, blew apart in August due to flooding.

“We had to scrape up money from last year’s budget and previous budgets and get the job done immediately because we needed the bridge go be able to get salt out on the streets safe,” he said. “We contacted Pennsylvania’s DEP (Department of Environmental Protection). They told us what we needed to do. We got it done. We paid approximately $100,000.”

O’Neill said the good news is that the federal government declared a disaster for that time frame for Lackawanna County.

“We submitted the paperwork necessary to get included,” he said. “And we will be reimbursed for the funding we put into the bridge, approximately $100,000.”

O’Neill mentioned that representatives of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) showed up earlier and, hopefully, the money will come this year.

The supervisors voted to do a conditional approval based on Attorney Bill Jones looking at the bid bond.

• O’Neill mentioned that Pacifically Companies, LLC, an investment service in California, is interested in purchasing the former La Tonalteca building on Northern Blvd.

“Right now, it’s a single restaurant,” he said. “They (Pacifica) would like to make it a two-unit building consisting of rental space of 1,791 square feet and a restaurant of 3,500 square feet.”

O’Neill said Pacifica doesn’t plan to change the building but will change the landscaping and do away with all the bushes.

“The plants are soon to be replaced with grass,” he said. “All of the trees that are on the property are to remain. They’re actually taking away from the impervious surface, which makes it better by putting a landscape strip out in the back area.”

O’Neill said Pacifica Companies, LLC will have to get building permits to do the structural change and that the company is proposing a Panera Bread.

“When they (Pacifica) do the zoning with the parking, they need to do the parking for how many seats are in the restaurant and how much square footage are in the retail.”

The supervisors agreed to do a condition upon the approval of the final landscaping.

• O’Neill announced he applied for a grant from the gaming funds from the state. He said that South Abington Twp. received $60,000 from a local share account, which is gaming funds from the state. He mentioned he set this money aside for a new maintenance truck for the borough, that he has contacted local Ford representatives and Gibbons Ford found and procured a fully outfitted Ford F-550 from Long Island for $70,163.50.

“I would like to order it tomorrow morning because we may lose it and we need to replace one of our trucks before the snow flies again,” he said.

The supervisors voted to purchase the truck.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Police-Week.jpg.optimal.jpg

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal