Clarks Green Council discusses completed, future paving projects

CLARKS GREEN — At the May 15 borough council meeting, Councilman Joe Dougherty, in his public works report, asked for a payment approval of $4,425 to Pennsy Supply, Inc. for paving a portion of Maple Avenue in conjunction with the UGI Restoration Paving Project. The council voted to approve the payment.
Dougherty also asked for a motion to accept the bid of $92,723.25 by Pennsy Supply Inc. for the borough’s 2019 paving project to pave portions of Yale Blvd and Greenbrier Drive.
“We’re well within budget,” said treasurer Alan Hughes.
Council voted to approve the budget.
In other business …
• In his personnel committee report, Councilman Keith Williams asked for a motion to adopt a Harassment Free Environment Policy.
“It does cover different types of harassment,” he said.
The council voted to adopt the policy.
• In his treasurer’s report, Hughes mentioned a total of $2,772 in sewer delinquencies have been collected.
“Of the 12 letters that we sent out, nine were sent out certified, three were sent out by snail mail,” he said. “We have received payments on two of those 12 so far.”
Hughes said the final due date for those letters is May 31.
• In his health and safety report, Councilman Dave Rinaldi said contractors have been given the go ahead to start the upgrade of traffic signals for the Green Light Go! Project. Rinaldi also reported emergency services coordinator James Waters engaged a draft for the Emergency Operation Plan and that he will ask Waters to attend a meeting with the committee.
‘We’re going to try to get some certain deadlines to see the plan in writing, ” he said.
• In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi announced that Nick Saad, engineer of Gamut Fleming, conducted the annual inspection of the plant on May 1 and the inspection has been completed.
Also, Rinaldi mentioned that Anthony Longo has been appointed to the position of operation and maintenance supervisor as of May 1. He said that authority is still seeking a temporary lab technician to do testing on site.
“There were approximately 28 applicants,” he said. “They’re (ARWA) still parsing through the applicants to see if they can find someone.”
• During public comment, Coordinator of Lackawanna County Department of Community Relations Gerard Hetman announced that the department, along with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency), and a few other organizations are part of the Lackawanna County Flood Risk Coalition.
“It’s an effort to educate the public more about changes that come up next year with FEMA’s flood mapping,” Hetman said. “It’s a pretty comprehensive program.”
Hetman also announced the upcoming Lackawanna County Heritage Fair set for Wednesday, May 29 to Sunday, June 2 at Montage Water Park. He said admission is $10 at the door and $8 online, which offers entertainment, parking, amusement rides, and waterpark activities.
“There will be different entertainment every day,” he said. “They’ll have the same activities but just different bands, different items, different food and item vendors.”
Hetman announced the annual 4-H Club of Lackawanna County will have ongoing events in the summer, including a food challenge and an engineering design challenge. There will also be one-day camps, including kitchen chemistry, graphic novel making, and beginner sewing.
“It’s our second year with a full-time extension educator and office for Lackawanna County,” he said. “It’s really good because they (4-H Club) put out a lot of different programs. Everything traditional, but a lot of new stuff.”
• In her mayor’s report, Patty Lawler announced the upcoming Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. She said that the after parade memorial service will be at the VFW Post 7069 on Winola Road and that Clarks Green will have a Memorial Day celebration on Friday, May 24 across from the municipal building.
“We have wreaths for both presentation,” she said,
Lawler also announced that she received an invitation for Clarks Summit University’s anniversary celebration on Sunday, May 26.
