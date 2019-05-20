WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 797 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 72nd spring commencement ceremonies on May 18.
Abington-area students among the graduates include:
Alex Altenhain, of Tunkhannock, received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology.
Clayton Basalyga, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies.
Kaitlin Besko, of Dalton, received a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership/Curriculum & Instruction.
Jenna Castellani, of Clarks Summit, received a Master of Science in Education.
Sean Gilhooley, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Dannielle Hickok, of Factoryville, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Michael Hofmann, of South Abington Twp., received a Master of Science in Education.
Kelly Kwolek, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Nicole Olver, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary & Early Childhood Education.
Marion Parry, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Education.
Sean Reese, of Dalton, received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Colleen Ries, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Colleen Shimko, of Clarks Summit, received a Master of Science in Education.