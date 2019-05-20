🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 797 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 72nd spring commencement ceremonies on May 18.

Abington-area students among the graduates include:

Alex Altenhain, of Tunkhannock, received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology.

Clayton Basalyga, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies.

Kaitlin Besko, of Dalton, received a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership/Curriculum & Instruction.

Jenna Castellani, of Clarks Summit, received a Master of Science in Education.

Sean Gilhooley, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Dannielle Hickok, of Factoryville, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

Michael Hofmann, of South Abington Twp., received a Master of Science in Education.

Kelly Kwolek, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

Nicole Olver, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary & Early Childhood Education.

Marion Parry, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Education.

Sean Reese, of Dalton, received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Colleen Ries, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

Colleen Shimko, of Clarks Summit, received a Master of Science in Education.