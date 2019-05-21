Abington-area residents in the news

Martin graduates from LVC
ANNVILLE — Nicole Martin, of Clarks Summit, recently received a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education as a member of the Lebanon Valley College Class of 2019. A graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School, Martin continued The Valley tradition in the family. Her parents Wayne Martin and Elizabeth Romanski, previously graduated from LVC.
Andrews receives BA degree
BOSTON, MA — Eliza Andrews, of South Abington Township, graduated from Emerson College, receiving a BA degree in Writing, Literature and Publishing on May 12. She was also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Requirement to make the dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Tailor inducted into society
SCRANTON — Akash Tailor, of South Abington Township. was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon, the only existing international honor society in the computing and information disciplines. Undergraduate requirements for induction into the honor society include junior academic standing, completion of 18 credits in computing sciences and a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. Graduate requirements for induction include completion of 15 credits in software engineering courses and a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Tailor is a graduate student pursing a software engineering major.
Krispin named to dean’s list
ALLENTOWN — Danielle Krispin, of Tunkhannock, has been named to the dean’s list at Cedar Crest College for the spring 2019 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of 3.65 or higher in the academic semester.
Gilhooley accepted to GCSOM
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University senior biology major Sean Gilhooley of Clarks Summit, has been accepted into Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Gilhooley will study in the masters in biomedical sciences program.
Phillips on dean’s list
Brenna Phillips, daughter of Rose and Corey Phillips, of South Abington Township, has been named to the dean’s list at West Chester University for the spring 2019 semester.
Saporito presents project
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University electrical engineering student Martin Saporito, of Tunkhannock, presented a senior project on May 5. Saporito’s project explored new materials for wafer production to reduce costs and waste. He worked with faculty advisor Wei Du, assistant professor of electrical engineering.
Locals inducted into society
SCRANTON — Local residents were among the 58 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society. Zoe Haggerty, of South Abington Township, is a junior pursuing a biochemistry, cell and molecular biology degree. Brittany DuMont, of Clarks Summit, is a senior pursuing a neuroscience degree. Maaz Siddiqui, of South Abington Township, is a senior pursuing a biology degree.
Locals named to dean’s list
KUTZTOWN — Five local students were among more than 1,750 students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
They are Andrew K. Barren, of Dalton; Sara Crowley, of South Abington Township; Elijah Aaron Leightcap, of South Abington Township; Erin Schumacher, of South Abington Township; and Maria Rose Sunick, of South Abington Township.
Dymond takes oath
CHARLESTON, SC — Matthew Dymond, of Tunkhannock, is one of the members of the Class of 2019 at The Citadel who took their commissioning oaths just before graduating from the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.