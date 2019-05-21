New vendors make debut at Hillside Park Farmers Market

CLARKS SUMMIT — For three years now, people have been going to Hillside Park pavilion every Thursday afternoon throughout the summer to try the organic, homemade foods. From May to October, the Hillside Park Farmers Market keeps this tradition with both new and returning vendors. New this year, people can sample or take home jars of salsas or pickled items or indulge in tasty treats made in Amish country.
Gail Scaramuzzo, of Clarks Summit, fills jars of all-natural ingredients she uses to make a large variety of gourmet treats called Canned Classics. She lets customers try samples of her many special items, including Italian giardiniara, corned relish and pickled zucchini she calls “zickles.” Everything she makes is homemade and contains no preservatives.
“My motto is ‘Happiness is homemade, but it doesn’t have to be your home,’” Scaramuzzo said.
Scaramuzzo also vends her Canned Classics at Township Trading, Beta Bread, and The Wandering Hen. She learned about the farmers market from her friend Nicole Weichert, who began the Hillside Park Farmers Market three years ago.
Also new this year, Emma Zook, of Amish County, makes homemade baked goods in her business called Sunny Hill Bakery. For the farmers market, she brings her sweet treats, including show fly pie, pumpkin rolls, whoopee pies and apple dumplings.
“I like to sell baked goods,” Zook said. “Everything is homemade. “
Zook heard about the Hillside Park Farmers Market through the Internet and enjoys participating in it.
“It’s a beautiful place to be, “she said.
She also vends at Little Mexico Campground in Winfield in central Pennsylvania.
Returning for the third year in a row, Jennifer Seward, of Dalton, is back with honey items her bees made on her farm called Maple Hill Farm & Apiaries. With the honey, she makes honey straws and creamed honey that she vends at Hillside Park.
“I love it here,” she said. “I like the park. I like the vendors, and it’s family-oriented.”
This is also the third year for Back Ackers Farm of Rome. Owner Sam Bullock returns with his organic vegetables, maple syrups, grass-fed meats and wool products.
“It’s been good,” he said.
Back Ackers Farm also vends at a farmers market in Binghamton, NY, which is manned by Sam’s brother Aaron.
Ayers Orchards in Milwaukee will come to the farmers market later this summer with its fruits and vegetables.
Families stop in the farmers market before or after playing or watching either softball or soccer in nearby fields. Brian Jones came from his hometown of Peckville to watch his daughter’s baseball game, then stopped by the pavilion to check out the farmers market for the first time.
“I like it so far,” he said. “It’s a great place to come.”
Kelly Arp, of Clarks Summit, plays softball with her 8-year-old daughter Kate in the field near the pavilion. They visit the farmers market afterwards to take home some of the fresh food items the market has to offer.
“It’s convenient because we play softball,” Kelly said. “Whenever we see the flags (advertising the farmers market) we come to it.”
The farmers market will feature a perennial plant swap on Thursday, May 23.
