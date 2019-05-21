SCRANTON — The clock is ticking for those who want to see or buy a piece of Confluence Sculpture Park in Lackawanna County. The display featuring large, iron sculptures along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail (LRHT) will be disassembled June 1, and sculptures will be sited in new locations throughout the country.

Named for the confluence of the Lackawanna and Susquehanna Rivers, and the convergence of arts, culture and the environment, Confluence Sculpture Park is composed of post-industrial cast-iron sculptures created by celebrated artists from across the country. Sculptures are located on the “Spur Trail” across from Scranton High School on Providence Road, along the 7th Avenue section of trail in Scranton, and at the Laurel Street trailhead in Archbald.

The project resulted from a collaboration between Keystone Iron Works (KIW), the 8th annual International Conference on Contemporary Cast Iron Art (held in 2018), Keystone College, Lackawanna County Department of Arts and Culture, Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority (LHVA), and the National Endowment for the Arts. A grant from the Willary Foundation provided funding.

Planning the display began nine years ago and its development required collaboration with multiple partners, and considerable resources. Unfortunately, those resources and partnerships were not sustainable, leaving the project’s founders with the difficult decision to close the display.

Artists will return to Scranton June 1 to dismantle their work. The sculptures are on sale and will remain on display through May 31. With the Memorial Day holiday coming up, members of the community are encouraged to visit the site along the trail one last time. Anyone interested in purchasing a sculpture should contact Nikki Moser at 570-840-2323 or keystoneironworks@gmail.com