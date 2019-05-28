CLARKS SUMMIT — The sun was shining and the sky was clear blue on Memorial Day, providing perfect weather for the Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade. On the morning of May 27, a good crowd of people gathered around the sidewalks of Grove Street and State Street to watch the local police and fire organizations, as well as churches and other organizations march down those streets from the parking lot of Clarks Summit Elementary School.

One local business, Dalton Do It Center, participated for the first time as owners Doug LaCoe and his son Scott brought their truck. Riding on a trailer connecting to it were Scott’s daughters, 9-year-old Grace and 6-year-old Hannah LaCoe. Dressed in red, white and blue colors, they waved flags on a trailer pulled by the truck, marking the first time they were in this parade.

“We wanted to show our patriotism,” said Scott. “It’s fun for the girls waving their flags.

A truck representing Clarks Summit United Methodist Church pulled a trailer decorated with an eagle and an Uncle Sam hat. It also had five chairs on which veterans of the US Army and the US Army Marine Corps sat during the procession. Gail Moncivais was a US Army medic in Texas for five years, stationed first at Fort Hood and then at Brook Army Medical Center. She had a choice to either attend the parade or the Memorial Day celebration at Nay Aug Park in her hometown of Scranton.

“I’d rather support my church,” she said.

Sitting on the same trailer was fellow church member Robert Jackson, a major at the US Marine Corps in the infantry/special ops division from 1967-1991.

“I enjoyed the parade,” he said. “I saw a lot of friends on the side of the road. A lot of high school buddies that I played sports with.”

The other three veterans were Mayor of Clarks Summit Borough Herman Johnson, a sergeant in the US Marine Corps; Robert James, lance corporal in the US Marines Corps and Clarks Summit Councilman Patrick Williams from the US Army.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Heritage Baptist Church had a float decorated as a large birthday cake, from which children handed out candy while adults gave out frisbees. The church also advertised its upcoming kids’ summer program called High Power Sports Camp set for Aug. 5-9.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the church to be part of what’s going on in the community,” said lead pastor Glenn Amos, who is also a police chaplain of the Clarks Summit Police Department and rode in the police car during the parade.

Promoting the church’s chicken barbecue on Saturday, June 1, Clarks Green United Methodist Church pastor John Bondhus waved to parade-goers while wearing a yellow chicken suit. He wasn’t alone, though, as 6-year-old Colton Bradway, of Clarks Summit, also wore his own chicken costume.

“I love the parade,” Colton said. “I go every year.”

The parade provided both sight and sound to the people watching from Grove Street. People watched the many firetrucks from local fire companies such as Clarks Summit Fire Co. And Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company and listened to patriotic music by the Abington Heights Marching Band. John Hambrose, of South Abington Twp, watched the parade with his Maltese named Axl, who wore a neckerchief with red, white, and blue stars.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “That’s what’s best about living in a small town. You get to see your neighbors and enjoy the holiday all afternoon.”

Four women from the Convention of States who all had relatives who fought for our country also attended the parade. Nancy Sullenberger has a daughter who is a captain of the US Army National Guard. Gloria Lanphear’s husband was a Vietnam soldier and was stationed in Taiwan, building strips for airplanes. One of the husbands of Barbara Sheuer was in the US Navy and another husband was in the US Air Force. Julie Smiegal’s grandfather was an Air Force soldier for the British, fighting for America, and is now a resident of the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton.

“It’s for our country,”Sullenberger said of Memorial Day. “It’s remembering those who are lost and protecting those who are left.”

The parade concluded with a flag-raising ceremony at VFW Post 7069. Boy Scout Troops 160 of Clarks Summit and Pack 251 of Clarks Green supported Memorial Day both in and outside the parade. They marched in the parade and also placed American flags on the graves of deceased veterans in several local cemeteries in Clarks Summit and Clarks Green.

Hannah LaCoe, left, 6, and her sister Grace, 9, wave flags in the back of the truck of Dalton Do It Center, owned by their father Scott and grandfather Doug LaCoe. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190527_101415.jpg Hannah LaCoe, left, 6, and her sister Grace, 9, wave flags in the back of the truck of Dalton Do It Center, owned by their father Scott and grandfather Doug LaCoe. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Heritage Baptist Church made a float to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Children handed out candy while adults handed out frisbees. From left, are Claire Rowlands 5, of South Abington Twp.; Adie Kopp, 4, of Clarks Green; Bella Kopp, 7, of Clarks Green; and Molly Nietz, 6. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190527_104500-1.jpg Heritage Baptist Church made a float to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Children handed out candy while adults handed out frisbees. From left, are Claire Rowlands 5, of South Abington Twp.; Adie Kopp, 4, of Clarks Green; Bella Kopp, 7, of Clarks Green; and Molly Nietz, 6. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Colton Bradway, left, 6, of Clarks Summit, and John Bondhus, pastor of Clarks Green United Methodist Church, both dress in chicken suits to promote the church’s chicken barbecue on June 1. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190527_105743.jpg Colton Bradway, left, 6, of Clarks Summit, and John Bondhus, pastor of Clarks Green United Methodist Church, both dress in chicken suits to promote the church’s chicken barbecue on June 1. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Senior Jeff Barlow, drum major, leads the Abington Heights High School Marching Band. Behind him are junior Gordon Segall on clarinet and freshman Liz Keisling on flute. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190527_111623.jpg Senior Jeff Barlow, drum major, leads the Abington Heights High School Marching Band. Behind him are junior Gordon Segall on clarinet and freshman Liz Keisling on flute. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Jeff Kester, of the Clarks Summit Fire Co., waves to the crowd as he drives the fire engine. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190527_111804.jpg Jeff Kester, of the Clarks Summit Fire Co., waves to the crowd as he drives the fire engine. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Clarks Summit United Methodist Church truck pulls a float of local veterans. From left, first row, are Robert Jackson and Robert James. Second row, Mayor Herman Johnson, Gail Moncivais, and Patrick Williams. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190527_113412.jpg Clarks Summit United Methodist Church truck pulls a float of local veterans. From left, first row, are Robert Jackson and Robert James. Second row, Mayor Herman Johnson, Gail Moncivais, and Patrick Williams. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal John Hambrose, of South Abington Twp., watches the parade with his Maltese named Axl. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190527_114018.jpg John Hambrose, of South Abington Twp., watches the parade with his Maltese named Axl. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Convention of State Ladies dressed in red, white, and blue are, from left, Nancy Sullenberger, Barbara Scheuer, Gloria Lanphear, and Julie Smiegal. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190527_115456.jpg Convention of State Ladies dressed in red, white, and blue are, from left, Nancy Sullenberger, Barbara Scheuer, Gloria Lanphear, and Julie Smiegal. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal