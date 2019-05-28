Cyphers graduates from Clemson

CLEMSON, SC — Samantha Leigh Cyphers, of Tunkhannock, graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Science in Biological Sciences. Cyphers was among 3,600 students who received degrees at the May 9-10 ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Arnold named to Honor Roll

ALLENTOWN — Samuel Arnold, of Dalton, was one of 67 Muhlenberg College student-athletes recognized for their performance in the classroom and on the field, court, track and course with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2019 season. Arnold of Dalton was named to the spring Academic Honor Roll. Each student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing and carry at least a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average.

Two inducted into society

SCRANTON — Nathan Langan and Megan Cerco, both of South Abington Twp., were among 70 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs. Students must have a minimum overall grade point average of 3.5 for induction. Langan is a senior health administration major and Cerco is a graduate student health administration major.

Two graduate from GCSOM

SCRANTON, — Brendan Bormes, of Clarks Summit, and Megan Lombardi, of Dalton, were among 99 Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) students conferred with doctor of medicine (MD) degrees during commencement ceremonies May 5 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Aulakh graduates from Bucknell

LEWISBURG — Ruhani Aulakh, of North Abington Township, graduated from Bucknell University May 19.

MacGregor named to dean’s list

BURLINGTON, VT — Isabel MacGregor, Class of 2022, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Vermont. MacGregor, of North Abington Twp., is majoring in Global Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Rickwood receives award

BURLINGTON, VT — The University of Vermont Fraternity & Sorority Life honors Jonathan Rickwood, of Clarks Summit, for his contributions to the University of Vermont community during the annual UVM Fraternity & Sorority Life awards.A member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity, Rickwood has been presented with the Barbara Merrill Outstanding New Member Award, recognizing a new member who shows extreme motivation and dedication to their chapter, displays leadership qualities, and is involved in activities outside of their own chapter.

Three named to dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, OH — Three Abington-area students have been recognized by Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio for being named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring semester 2019. They maintained a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours. They are Madeleine Mosher, Clarks Summit; Megan Quick, Tunkhannock; and Brianna Stangline, of Scott Township.

Sutton helps plan conference

SCRANTON — Abigale Sutton, of Clarks Summit, was among the 15 University of Scranton students who planned and hosted high school students and regional business professionals for the inaugural University of Scranton Social and Digital Media Conference held on campus in the spring semester. Sutton planned and facilitated the social media and marketing panel discussion and aided in conference logistics. She is a strategic communication.

Phillips named to dean’s list

PHILADELPHIA — Evan Phillips, son of Rose and Corey Phillips, of South Abington Township, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Temple University.