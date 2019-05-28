DUNMORE — Quigley’s Shelter Pets, Inc., a charitable organization dedicated to aiding cats and small animals in need, has received funding in 2018 from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation. The monies are earmarked for three specific initiatives with meaningful impact for the local community.

The Robert H. Spitz Foundation is a philanthropic institute located in Scranton with assets of $14,573,488 reported in December 2017. The foundation was granted charitable status in 2015, supporting a variety of projects for the betterment of the community. Quigley’s Shelter Pets received a total of $20,000 toward three specific programs.

“Coming Home” embodies the mission of Quigley’s Shelter Pets, Inc. This program focuses on at-risk homeless animals often considered unadoptable due to injuries, health issues, or temperament. Coming Home gets homeless animals off the streets and into safe quarters, providing a permanent residence, medical attention, sustenance, and loving care.

“Lend-a-Heart” is a musical performance and pet visit outreach program. The Quigley’s over-the-road mobile unit transports the musicians, pets and animal-caregivers, together bringing a lighthearted and uplifting presentation, complete with pet interaction, to residents and staff at assisted living homes, veteran’s hospitals, and community centers.

Research supports the benefits of animal companionship to senior members of society. Yet the future welfare of those pets can be a serious concern. The Quigley’s “Lifetime-care” program gives seniors assurance that, when they can no longer care for a beloved pet due to medical issues, moving to a residential facility, or passing on, the animal will have a safe, homelike environment.

Quigley’s Shelter Pets president Scott Babinski expresses the organization’s delight in receiving the grant.

“Funding from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation will allow Quigley’s Shelter Pets to help additional cats in need, and reach out to more of our friends and neighbors,” Babinski said. “It is exactly the boost our grass roots enterprise needs to move to the next level of service to the community.”