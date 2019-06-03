Abington Heights Students of the Month for June 2019

Wetzel graduates from St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY — Grace M. Wetzel, of Factoryville, was one of the nearly 615 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies held May 19. Wetzel is a member of the Class of 2019 and majored in psychology. She attended Lackawanna Trail High School and received a bachelor of science summa cum laude degree.

Conahan receives bachelor’s degree

PITTSBURGH—Hannah Conahan graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Science and Disorders from the University of Pittsburgh on April 28. She has accepted a two-year Graduate Assistantship at Ithaca College to pursue her master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Conahan is the daughter of Michael and Maureen Conahan, of South Abington Township, and a 2015 graduate of Abington Heights High School.

Sweppenheiser graduates from York

YORK — Lyle Sweppenheiser, of Factoryville, graduated from York College of Pennsylvania on May 18. Sweppenheiser earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre.

Local students study abroad

SCRANTON — Local residents were among 60 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the spring 2019 semester.

Andre Camayd, of Clarks Green, a marketing major participated in the university travel course, Special Topics: Study Abroad in Cuba in Havana, Cuba.

Clare Domenico, of Clarks Green, a history major participated in the university travel course, Britain: Past and Present in London, United Kingdom.

Matthew Domenico, of Clarks Green, an undeclared major participated in the university travel course, Britain: Past and Present in London, United Kingdom.

Alexa Graham, of Clarks Summit, a biology major participated in the university travel course, Britain: Past and Present in London, United Kingdom.

Christabel Newman, of Waverly Township, a history major participated in the university travel course, Britain: Past and Present in London, United Kingdom.

Cassandra Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, an international studies major participated in the university travel course, Britain: Past and Present in London, United Kingdom.

Aulakh receives prize

LEWISBURG — Ruhani Kaur Aulakh, North Abington Township, earned The Herbert Goodman Barrows Prize prior to the 2019 Commencement ceremony May 19.

Two named to dean’s list

ANNVILLE — Nicole Martin, of Clarks Summit, and Nichole Spencer, of South Abington Township, were among more than 650 students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Lebanon Valley College.

Martin received a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education. She is a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. Spencer is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders. She is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

Four named to dean’s list

BETHLEHEM — Four local students have been named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University for the spring 2019 semester. They are Ryan Burke, Kyle Burke, Carolyn Lyon and Carina Salerno, all of Clarks Summit; and Michael Sullivan, of South Abington Township.

Two named to dean’s list

SELINSGROVE — Two Abington-area residents have been named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Brianna Grey, of Tunkhannock, is a history and German secondary education major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Tunkhannock High School, she is the daughter of John and Monika Grey.

Steven McKnight, of South Abington Township, is a theatre and creative writing major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Commonwealth Connections Academy High School, he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. McKnight.

Kent receives degree

GROVE CITY — Denise Kent, daughter of Louise Kent, of Factoryville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Grove City College. She was also named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring 2019 semester.

Three named to dean’s list

SLIPPERY ROCK — Three local students have been named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University for the spring 2019 semester. They are Steven Ash, Monroe Township; Samantha Machler, of South Abington Township; and Ashleigh Solomon, of Waverly Township.

Lundin receives degree

CLINTON, NY — Mary Lundin, of Clarks Summit, received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College May 26. A biology major at Hamilton, Lundin graduated with departmental honors in biology.

Agentowicz named to dean’s list

EMMITSBURG, MD — Kayla Agentowicz, of Clarks Summit, has earned dean’s list honors at Mount St. Mary’s University for the spring 2019 semester.

Fera graduates from Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, MS — Caleb Nikolas Fera, of Clarks Summit, graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi May 11 during the university’s 166th commencement.