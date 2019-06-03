Wyoming County Players present ‘Beauty and the Best Jr.’

Abby Dalton and Lane Repsher will star in the upcoming Junior Players and Little Hams’ production of ‘Beauty and the Beast, Jr.’ Dalton is a Lackawanna Trail junior who just performed the leading role in her school musical, ‘Kiss Me, Kate.’ Lane is a Tunkhannock High School junior, who has been acting since 2013 and was recently in his school’s production of ‘The Sound of Music.’ - Submitted photo

The Wyoming County Players’ Junior Players and Little Hams present their annual spring musical on Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8 at the Starlite Playhouse. The production is directed by Ron Whipple with choreography by Kim Whipple.

This year’s show is “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” sporting a cast of 24 children and young adults ranging in age from 4-18. They have been diligently working on their production numbers: “Belle,” “Be Our Guest,” “Human Again” and the Little Ham’s favorite, “Gaston” for the past five weeks.

Evening shows are at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee slated for 3 p.m. All seats are $10. For more information, call 570-836-6986 or email kimdwhipple@frontier.com.

