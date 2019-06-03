Wyoming County Players present ‘Beauty and the Best Jr.’

DALTON — As Indraloka Animal Sanctuary expands into a new, 90-acre home, it is also expanding its innovative Hopeful Heroes educational youth programming with the support of strong partnerships and generous grants.

The sanctuary’s partnership with the Scranton-based NEPA Youth Shelter is one key way it is reaching and helping more at-risk, area youth.

Hopeful Heroes

This Hopeful Heroes initiative provides several STEAM-related educational opportunities for at-risk and other youth of varying ages. Participants learn to make the connection between their own health and well-being to that of the environment and animals. (STEAM means: science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.) Participants engage in hands-on learning in academic subjects as well as life skills that promote healing and self-confidence, while also developing valuable qualities like responsibility, work ethic, respect and compassion for others – all in the tranquil, safe environment of the sanctuary.

NEPA Youth Shelter-Indraloka Collaboration

The collaborative program between the NEPA Youth Shelter and Indraloka Animal Sanctuary helps teens in the shelter who are also students in the Scranton School District. This program presents beneficial opportunities to several low-income, at-risk teens, many of whom are homeless. They learn art, music, technology, food and nutrition, and physical activity – subjects that have been removed from their schools – in an inclusive setting that teaches compassion, kindness and self-awareness.

The joint program aims to empower participants to advocate for Indraloka’s animals, themselves and the community at large. The sanctuary is also working to establish relationships with additional nonprofits to build similar programs.

Positive impact on children

“When our teens returned from their trip to Indraloka, they were as excited as 5-year olds,” stated Maureen Maher-Gray, executive director of Scranton-based NEPA Youth Shelter.

“They had never seen a peacock or a male turkey spread their tails before. They learned so much from the staff that they had not learned in school.”

“Indraloka has been especially welcoming to our students with disabilities,” explained Dr. Randi Dickinson, director of special education with the Sullivan County School District. “The Sanctuary provided opportunities for students to interact with animals in a way that they have never been able to. It was sincerely the happiest that we have ever seen some of our students. In fact, some of them learned functional skills there that we have carried over to the school setting in hopes of generalizing these skills to other areas. Indraloka has been an extremely fun and valuable addition to our community-based curriculum.”

Other youth programming Indraloka offers include:

• Earth Camp – A five-day summer day camp offered exclusively to youth from the Sullivan County School District; includes lunch and transportation.

• Mini Camp – A three-day summer day camp offered to students from all area school districts; lunch provided.

• Learn and Play Days – Six unique program schedules for children of all ages. Along with a rich curriculum built on the arts, STEAM and literacy, participants are provided with healthy meals, outdoor games, physical activity, and the opportunity to build positive relationships with peers along with rescued farm animals. This is all incorporated with striving for a healthy lifestyle and a more compassionate mindset.

• Field trips – Hosted throughout the year for (but not limited to): Public-school classes, home school organizations, collegiate groups, Scouts, YMCA, and other clubs of varied ages and locations.

Grants make programming possible

The recent grants from the Scranton Area Community Foundation (SAF) and Robert H. Spitz Foundation, totaling more than $30k in 2018, support Hopeful Heroes and enable Indraloka to conduct important youth programming.

“Through the generosity of our many charitable donors, the Scranton Area Community Foundation and the Robert H. Spitz Foundation are proud to support the educational programs provided by Indraloka Animal Sanctuary,” stated Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation. “These programs help serve the needs of children and community members in the region, while also providing support for animal welfare.” The SAF also administers the Robert H. Spitz Foundation grants.

“The kindness of community members and businesses funds our programs and provides greatly needed scholarships,” explained Indra Lahiri, founder and executive director of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary. “We encourage anyone interested in helping more local youth gaining access to these programs to email us at info@indraloka.com.”

About Indraloka

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is a private, non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organization that provides a home for farm animals that have nowhere else to turn. Founded by Indra Lahiri, Indraloka means “heaven for the gods” in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language. Indraloka informs, inspires, and empowers the community, especially children, on ways in which we can better care for ourselves and the environment while helping animals in need. The sanctuary advocates for a kind and compassionate lifestyle that protects animals, the earth, and our own health. www.indraloka.org.