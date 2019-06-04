Clay Busters prepare for upcoming shooting competition

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal JT Berbinski, of Shickshinny, takes aim at the white clay birds in the first station. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Noxen resident Tanner Yanchick, a member of the Youth Hunter Education Challenge, practices for a competition which is in two weeks. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal bigail Swegel, of Vandling, a member of the Youth Hunters Education Challenge, practices clay shooting for an upcoming competition. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tyler Liput, of Clarks Summit, a member of the Claybusters, youth league of the Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club, practices his shooting. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Matthew Kerstetter came from his hometown of Mountain Top to participate in the program. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Young shooters from the Claybusters team receive cards from each shooting station. From left, are Hunter Kulsicavage, of Tunkhannockl Brody Gregory, of Factoryville; Ethan Tench, of Daltonl and Tenzer Lewis, of Factoryville. - -

FACTORYVILLE — Young shooters practiced downing clay birds at Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club on Sunday as the club hosted an event called the Clay Busters Scholastic Clay Team Program (SCTP) Team Benefit Shoot. It gave shooters a chance to prepare for the 2019 SCTP State Shoot, a state-level competition at the Warren County Sportsmen’s Association on June 15.

Clay Busters is the Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club’s youth program for participants ranging in ages 13-18. Eleven children, including Hunter Kulsicavage, of Tunkhannock, Brody Gregory, of Factoryville, Ethan Tench, of Dalton, and Tenzer Lewis, of Factoryville.

They won second prize last year and took home third two years ago. This year, they feel like they will come in first.

“I like going out to there and breaking the birds,” said Gregory. “It’s pretty satisfying. It’s fun going outside.”

Eighteen-year-old Blaize Whitehead, of Kingsley, who couldn’t make it to the benefit shoot because he was competing in Pittsburgh, is the 2018 state champion representing Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club. He is in the masters class, the highest skill level in shooting, and is also the top shooter in his class of the northeast region.

“We’re proud of him,” said Blaize’s father Mark Whitehead whose company (Mark Whitehead Electric) is a sponsor of the benefit shoot. “This game is both mental and physical. Once you get experience, it’s more mental.”

Keystone Truck Caps & Graphic Details in Tunkhannock donated money for T-shirts. Other sponsors are Vandrick Construction, Topp Business Solutions, Leber Electric, Bluhm’s Gas Sales, Wise Solutions, Inc., Lee Electric Supply, The Kierzkowski family, KK Media Partners, Mister Rick’s Pretzels, the Gregory family, the Rose family, Elite Flooring, Inc., and Summit Market. Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club donated the targets.

Shooters who were not part of Clay Busters also participated in the shoot. Young shooters of Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC), a program run by the NRA (National Rifle Association) to improve shooting skills of children under the age of 18, showed up to shoot at clay birds.

“I like shooting,” said Tanner Yanchick, a student of YHEC. “It’s real fun.”

Matthew Kerstetter, of Mountaint Top came to shoot clay birds with his father Carl after his mother learned about the benefit shoot.

“These guys (Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club) put on a great program,” said Carl. “If you want your kids to shoot, it’s a super program. The instructors give their time and effort at least once a week.”

The benefit shoot not only gave shooters a chance to practice but it is also a chance to raise funds for the upcoming competition. There were two money games. There was a $5 fee for the White Bird Challenge, in which shooters broke white targets at the first station. The shooter with the most broken white targets will receive 50% of the entry fees while the other 50% will fund the cost of the upcoming state shoot. Shooters also had the option to play Poker Game. There was a $5 entry fee for shooters and a $10 entry fee for non-shooters. Shooters receive a card at each station. The best poker hand will receive 50% of the entry fees while the other 50% will fund the Clay Busters’ 2019- 20 season.

The SCTP is a team designed for school students. Since no elementary schools have such programs, the Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club stepped up to teach children how to shoot a gun.

“I think there needs to be safe gun lessons,” said Josh Hess, co- chairman of the sporting clay division. “There haven’t been any safety issues.”

