Two named to dean’s list

MANSFIELD — Anthony Mastroianni, of Tunkhannock, and Meghan Noone, of Clarks Summit, have been named to the dean’s list at Mansfield University for the spring 2019 semester.

Yerdon on dean’s list

MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Gabriel Yerdon, of Monroe Township, has been named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the spring 2019 semester.

Three graduate from Lehigh

BETHLEHEM — Three Abington-area residents received degrees from Lehigh University on May 20. Evan Sandercock, of Dalton, received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree with Honors; Andrew Gibson, of Clarks Summit, received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree with Honors; and Michael Sullivan, of South Abington Township, received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.

Two graduate from Moravian

BETHLEHEM — Ashley Dunn, of Tunkhannock, and Tyler Shay, of Clarks Summit, received Bachelor of Arts degrees from Moravian College on May 11.

Melnikoff named to dean’s list

ELIZABETHTOWN — Allison Melnikoff, of Dalton, a Political Science major, was named to the dean’s list at Elizabethtown College for the spring 2019 semester.

Aulakh named to dean’s list

LEWISBURG — Ruhani Aulakh, of North Abington Township, Class of 2019, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Goodwin named to dean’s list

BETHLEHEM — Lexi Goodwin, of Tunkhannock, a hospitality management student, has been named to the dean’s list at Northampton Community College for the spring 2019 semester.

Severini receives degree

SCRANTON — Ceilia Severini, of Clarks Summit, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s Class of 2019, received a master of biomedical sciences (MBS) degree at a ceremony in May.

Two named to dean’s list

CLINTON, NY — Eamon Gibbons and Samantha Wilkerson, both of Clarks Summit, have been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2019 spring semester. Gibbons, a rising junior majoring in biology, is a graduate of Wyoming Seminary Upper School. Wilkerson, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

Burke graduates from Lehigh

BETHLEHEM — Jennifer Burke, of Clarks Summit, graduated with a Master’s degree in Accounting & Information Analysis from Lehigh University in spring 2019.

Three named to dean’s list

BETHLEHEM — Three local students have been named to the dean’s honor list at Moravian College for the spring 2019 semester. They are Carly Danoski, of Clarks Summit; Emma Marion, of South Abington Township; and Morgan Reiner, of Clarks Summit.

Two present research

SCRANTON — Two local Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students participated in the second Stanley Conklin Research Day, an event which will be held annually. The purpose of the event is to showcase resident and student research and quality improvement projects conducted within the Guthrie system. Oral and poster presentations were judged by a panel of physicians and awards were announced at the end of the event. Warren Acker, of Waverly, presented a quality improvement poster, entitled “Identifying and Increasing Palliative Care Consults in the Medical ICU” and Jee Moon, of North Wales, presented a research poster, entitled “QI: Does Guthrie “C.diff’errences in Treatment of Clostridioides difficile?”

Locals to attend Kutztown

KUTZTOWN — Five Abington-area students are scheduled to attend Kutztown University this fall. They are Adam Billings, of Factoryville, Penn State University; Isabella Race, of Monroe Township, Tunkhannock Area High School; Sadie Petty, of Clar, Abington Heights High School; Destiny Burdett Moon, of Clarks Summit, Abington Heights High School; and Thomas Holmes, of Waverly Township, Scranton Preparatory School.