SCRANTON — Lackawanna County Commissioners Patrick M. O’Malley, Jerry Notarianni and Laureen A. Cummings are hosting the seventh annual bike safety fair and helmet giveaway at McDade Park, Scranton, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Three hundred helmets will be given away free-of-charge to youngsters who attend. Bike safety talks will be conducted by local police officials.

PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors are Cedar Bicycle and Schiff’s Restaurant Service.

The county is coordinating a helmet design competition once again. Youngsters can go to the county’s website www.lackawannacounty.org, print a blank helmet and let their imaginations run wild.

The designs will be judged and one boy and girl will win a bike, provided by Strive. A drawing for another bike will be conducted the day of the fair.

The coloring competition is open to all public school districts and private schools throughout Lackawanna County, along with the general public.

All entries must be submitted by Monday, June 17. They should be mailed to the Lackawanna County Commissioners Office, 123 Wyoming Avenue, Sixth Floor, Scranton, PA 18503.

In order to receive a helmet at the fair, the youngsters will be required to attend a brief bike safety talk. When the presentation is complete, the children will be able to pick-up a helmet.