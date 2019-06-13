Keystone Resources artists win awards at Fine Arts Fiesta

Submitted photo Veina - Submitted photo Hutchins - Submitted photo Morrison -

TUNKHANNOCK — Founded in 1956 by Annette Evans and Alfred Groh, Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta serves as an annual celebration of the arts in the Wyoming Valley area that has recognized since its founding the need for a community to come together to celebrate diversity, talent, passion, and friendship. This year Keith Hutchins, Sean Morrison and Brittany Veina, three artists from Keystone Community Resources (KCR) ArtWorks program at the Dietrich Theater, entered their artwork to be exhibited in the Fiesta’s art show with much success.

Keith Hutchins is proud to have won first place for his drawing of the Virgin Mary in the Fine Arts Fiesta exhibition. According to Hutchins’ art instructor at the Dietrich, Steve Colley, “When I first met Keith, he was about 8 years old. I could already tell then that he was incredibly talented.” Keith has always had a passion for art.

Delia O’Malley, program manager of Keystone Community Resource’s ArtWorks Program, expounded, “Keith would always come in with stacks of paper with drawings of different book and movie titles. He would show us his work, and the script of the movie and book titles that he drew were so accurate. We were blown away by his talent.”

Keith’s favorite subjects to draw are Disney characters. He even created his own character that he named Wally, Keith’s dragon. This piece was displayed during Artworks’ exhibit at the Dietrich Theater this past April and is one of Keith’s favorite pieces of art that he has completed.

“Watching him draw is incredible. Once his pen hits the paper, he doesn’t pick it up until he’s finished. He has a great talent,” Colley said about Keith.

Another artist from KCR’s ArtWorks program who participated in the Fine Arts Fiesta art show this year is Sean Morrison. Sean started taking art classes from Steve Colley when he was 7 or 8 years old.

Some of Sean’s favorite mediums to work with are pencil, clay and pastels. He enjoys creating a wide variety of art ranging from clay bowls to animal and human portraits.

Sean’s instructor, Steve Colley relayed that “Sean’s imagery has become more defined over the years.”

Sean’s favorite piece of art is the pastel portrait that he entered into the Fiesta’s art show.

Anna Vanderpoll, Sean’s ArtWorks art instructor, shared, “Sean’s art has really grown, and he continues to test his abilities.”

Sean isn’t only an artist but he is also a volunteer at the local fire department.

Brittany Veina, another Fine Arts Fiesta exhibiting artist from KCR’s ArtWorks program, started focusing on art about a year ago.

“Even though she is new to art, her work is incredible. She is very versatile,” states O’Malley. “Brittany likes to work with all media from clay to paint to pencils to papier mache. “he is constantly improving and has gained confidence in her art and is willing to try everything,”

O’Malley explains. Brittany takes her artistic inspiration from animals, flowers and scenery, however one of her favorite things to create is the Pokémon character Pikachu.

The mission of ArtWorks supported by Keystone Community Resources is to celebrate the artist in each of us, through fine art instruction, gallery exhibitions, that immerse people with disabilities into the larger arts community. This is the second year in a row that ArtWorks and the Dietrich Theater have partnered in the arts.

ArtWorks Gallery is located at 503 Lackawanna Avenue in Scranton. For more information about ArtWorks, visit www.artworksnepa.com or call 570-207-1815.