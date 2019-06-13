Rotary of the Abingtons will sponsor a fireworks event Tuesday, July 2 at the Newton-Ransom Elementary School. Rain date is Wednesday, July 3. To help underwrite the costs, a $5 per car is requested. The grounds will open at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. Food, beverages, novelties and amusements will be featured. From left, are Steve Selige, Bruce Valentine, Eileen Christian, Gail Cicerini, John Hambrose, chairman; Jackie Mattes, Lauren Calvey, Noreen, president-elect; Wayve Trivelpeice, Ryan Campbell, president; Gus Vlassis, Chris Calvey Jr., Ned Connell and Joanne Pezzuti.

