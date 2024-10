The Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County donated $1,000 to Saint Joseph’s Center from its annual Columbus Day dinner proceeds. From left, front row, are Patrick Scarpino, past president; Mark McDade, President; Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, I.H.M., president and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Center; Joseph Fazio, treasurer; Ronald Cordaro, treasurer; and Joseph DeNaples, Esq. Back row, Justin Gagliardi, Joseph Parise and John Trama, Jr., all past presidents.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_3083-2-.jpg Submitted photo