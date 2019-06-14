The opening service of the Lake Carey Union Chapel will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 23. The Rev. Roger Richards, a friend of the chapel and former pastor of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, will be the guest pastor.

Every Sunday, for over a century, lake residents and visitors have been invited to services by the tolling of the chapel bell. Services are held from mid-June through Labor Day. All are welcome.

Most services also include special music coordinated by Nancy Davidson, pianist for the chapel. Last year’s musical guests represented a variety of talents and styles, including the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church Choir, gifted young people, soloists and the local barbershop singers, Vocal Accord.

The annual bible study, led by Ruth Slocum, will begin on Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. and every Wednesday thereafter through Aug. 28 at the chapel.

Rev. Richards was awarded his M.Div. from Garrett – Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, Illinois. He served as the senior pastor of the Endwell United Methodist Church from 2003-2010. He retired from active ministry at the conclusion of that appointment. He and his wife Lisa Burright, a retired educator, live in upstate New York. The couple enjoys traveling and has recently returned from an extended trip abroad.

The chapel is located on the western shore of Lake Carey between the two Rt. 29 entrances to the lake. To learn more about the chapel, visit LakeCareyChapel on Facebook or call 570.665.0569.