Hats off to the Abington Heights High School Class of 2019

By Kelly McDonough - For Abington Journal
Abington Heights graduates Aiden Price and Cole Madera share a hug after their commencement June 14. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal
Abington Heights Superintendent Dr. Michael Mahon speaks during the graduation ceremony. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal
Gerald Newman is all smiles after receiving his diploma. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal
Bobby Curran smiles before getting his diploma. - - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal
Abington Heights’ High School Class of 2019 Vice President Olivia Stuenzi, left, and president Rachel Klien-Hart hug during graduation. - - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

CLARKS SUMMIT — The weather held out and the Abington Heights High School Class of 2019 held its commencement program on Friday, June 14 beneath sunny skies.

Class valedictorian was Richard T. Fried, son of Alex and Ruth Fried, of South Abington Township.

Fried will attend the University of Pennsylvania to major in physics. His activities at Abington Heights included PA Junior Academy of Science, Math Olympiad participant, Governor’s School, Northern Tier and Wyoming Seminary Orchestra, Albright Memorial Children’s Library volunteer English tutor for refugee children and Rensselaer Medal Winner.

The 2019 Salutatorian was Ryan W. Siebecker, son of Kevin and Dana Siebecker, South Abington Township.

Siebecker plans to attend Georgetown University to major in computer science. His activities at Abington Heights included National Merit Commended Student, National Honor Society, Times-Tribune Scholastic Superstar, captain and varsity letter district qualifier in cross country and track and field, Abington Heights Transition Team/Freshmen Mentor, Student Senate and Student Council member; American Mathematics Competition, American Chemical Society and The University of Scranton High School Computer Programming Contest Participant. He is also an accomplished piano player and photographer.

Faculty member Vince Pricci served as principal speaker.

Nearly all of the 2019 Abington Heights High School graduates will further their education on the university/college level.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019

Luke Thomas Abdalla

Emily Linn Albright

Correalle Jeananne Altier

Justin Ray Altieri

Caroline Grace Ames

Alyssa Boese Angelicola

Emma Katherine Arbuckle

Jasiah Abdul-Hafeez Arnold

Rachel Ama Asante

Samuel Holt Babushko

Madison Lee Badalamente

Shannon Elizabeth Baransky

Joseph Henry Barcia

Bryan Edward Barlow

Jeffrey Martin Barlow

Natalie Marie Bartels

Sarah Natalia Bath

Danielle Leigh Beamish

Richard James Beccaloni

Brandon James Beck

Breyana Nicole Beemer

Ryelee Ann Benedict

Akshat Rajaram Bharadwaj

Alexa Joy Boersma

Olivia Megan Boeth

Elizabeth Bonczek

Anna Elizabeth Bonsick

Bryanna Marie Boozer

Tyler Roy Bormann

Alyssa Lynn Bowen

Noah Gabriel Braid

Luke Hans Brauer

Suzanna Rose Brock

Aleya Lin Ann Brown

Mikaila Lee Brown

Morgan Bruno

Destiny Marie Burdett-Moon

Isabella Joan Butkiewicz

Emily Rose Cacioppo

Christopher Peter Callahan

Matthew James Calvey

William Scott Cardone

William Philip Carlin III

Michael Anthony Carlini

Marina Izabella Castellano

Edmund Richard Champlin

Jessica Jean Chopko

Nicholas Chopko

Ashley Anne Chrysler

Jack Bui Clegg

Victoria Ines Cole

Vincent Michael Crandle

Amia Naveah Cuellar

Robert James Curran

Aiden Peter Curry

Brynn Noor Dana

Arla Gin Davis

Clayton Gary Davis

Shawn Vincent DeFazio

George Joseph DeQueiroz

Kearson Ann Dorr

Seth David Drake

Tyler Driesbaugh

Abigail Joy Duffield

Douglas Duguay

Eric Theodore Duggan

Jaden Skye Dzedzy

Daniel Mason Evans

Angelo Anthony Fazio

Alison Jenna Fiorillo

William Benjamin Fischer

Ryan Thomas Flynn

John Ernest Frantz

Michael Benjamin Frazier

Kyle Evin Frederick

Richard Thomas Fried

George Anthony Frietto

Marco Carmen Gabriel

Oliviah May Gearhart

Jacob Louis Gerardi

Caleb Benjamin Gercken

Jacob Paul Gerega

Benjamin Michael Gibson

Jakob Konnor Giglia

Graham Michael Gilmore

Matthew Joseph Glancey

John Padraig Graham

Abigail Marie Greskovic

Nina Patrice Gurganus

Daniel Paul Habeeb

Stephen Dominic Haggerty

Neil Timothy Harding

Cierra Susan Harris

John Hager Harris

Megan Ann Healey

Danielle Frances Heine

Sophia Elizabeth Hlavac

Christopher Michael Hobbie

Emma Frances Holbrook

Stephenie Elaine Horne

Abigail Elizabeth Howey

Sophia Josephine Hudanich

Hannah Marie Hughes

Mohammed Mustafa Iftekhaar

Ethan Shaw Itterly

Keena Lee Jackson

Scott William Jacoby

Noah Richard Johnson

Magnolia Elizabeth Jones

Alex Chase Jordan

Ashley Elizabeth Jordan

Kathleen Doris Jordan

Bridget Claire Jubon

Owen David Kaeb

Christopher Eugene Kane

Linley Elizabeth Keisling

Connor Martin Kelleher

Daniel Troy Kelleher

Andrew Joseph Keris

Olivia Rose Kerrigan

Zachary John Kierzkowski

Rachel Noel Klien-Hart

Ralph John Knott

Trey Adrik Koehler

Mikayla Marie Kohanski

Nina Elisabeth Kozar

Kaylee Marie Kresge

Conor Raymond Kryeski

Michaelene Ann Kulig

Amber Louise Kusma

Evanna Francesca Lello

Joseph Stephen Lewis

Anthony Michael Lionetti

Joseph William Lisk

Nicolas Anthony Lombardi

Kira Marie Loomis

Masen Joan Lounsbery

Emily Lynn Lozinger

Lauren Ann Ludwikowski

Nicole Diane Lynn

Carlee Nicole MacPherson

Nicholas James Madera

Antonio Myles Maletta

Meghan Elizabeth Marion

Camille Ann Marquardt

Calista Anne Marzolino

Nicholas Anthony McGarry

Shane Cole McGinley

James Leo McGrail

Jane Marie Mecca

Jessica Faith Mendo

Aiden Patrick Messett

Andrew Thomas Miller

Eryn Juliana Miller

Caleb Christian Molitoris

Leah Danae Mooney

Elizabeth Morris

Aidan Alexander Mullen

James Scott Myers

Jacob Michael Naholnik

Connor Six Napierala

Andrew John Nealon

John Paul Nealon

Christopher Harold Newell

Gerald Conor Newman

Gerron Lynette Niemann

Brandon Kiichi Norris

Samuel Rocco Northup

Nicholas John Notari

Emmanuel Mwendwa Nzasi

Molly Elizabeth O’Malley

Tyler Joseph Opeil

Modupeoluwa Victoria Osuntokun

Matthew Gerard Pacyna

Emily Lynn Parry

Leia Mae Parry

Katelyn Elizabeth Pasco

Heet Nirmeshkumar Patel

Mahir Hitesh Patel

Kylie Elizabeth Patrick

Jared Scott Patten

Jordan Kayla Patterson

Alexandra Marie Perfilio

Jenna Nicole Perfilio

Cameron Joseph Pettinato

Jacob Richard Petty

Sadie Grace Petty

Emily Margaret Phillips

Liam Philip Pitchford

Aidan Joseph Price

Elizabeth Julia Pronitis

Joshua Peter Przekop

Nathaniel Richard Publik

Emily Elizabeth Purdy

Andrea Ramírez Rivera

Sara Jessica Regni

Ashley Marie Reiner

Elizabeth Catherine Rembecki

Hunter Thomas Riiff

Sawyer James Rippon

Jacob William Rosenstein

Kailey Elizabeth Rothenberger

Sydney Nicole Rothka

Jessica Lynn Ruehle

Zackary Don Rundell

Kaylee Shay Salony

Austin Michael Savaro

Xandra Elizabeth Mae Schmig

Bailey Daniel Scholonas

Ashlyn Elizabeth Schultz

Lucas Reese Schultz

Sloan Andrew Seid

Gabriella Marie Sesso

Katherine Quinn Sheeran

Noah John Shields

Ryan William Siebecker

David Sincavage

Kyra Liana Sladicki

Armon Elliott Smith

Carter Wallace Smith

Krutik Jayeshkumar Solanki

Julia Morgan Spindler

Jessica Rose Stafursky

Isabella Rose Stanton

Lauren Elizabeth Strain

Olivia Grace Stuenzi

Gregory James Sweeney

Madelyn Rose Sykes

Tamane Takehara

Derek Charles Tartaglione

Brennan Jude Tates

Joshua Meyer Thal

Colten Austin Thompson

Sophie Blythe Thompson

Connor Scott Thorpe

George Patrick Tinsley

Kevin Michael Toroni

Madison Haley Tricarico

Rhiannon Elizabeth Tucker

Collin James Tully

Nathan Danyle Van Fleet

Fiona Elizabeth Walsh

Jack Henry Wasko

Taryn Caroline Wells

Tori Michelle Wells

Jacob Logan Wescott

Erika Alaine Williams

Katerina Justine Williams

Matthew Thomas Woronchuk

Justin Michael York

Jared Michael Zerblas

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

