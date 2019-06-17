Dalton Borough resident expresses concerns about ditch work

DALTON — At the June 13 council meeting, borough resident Beth Botschella, who lives on the corner of Thompson and Elm Streets, questioned the council if it intends to build a ditch in front of her property due to paving plans on Thompson Street. She mentioned her next-door neighbor’s property currently has a ditch.

“I have more questions, I think,” Botschella said. “I don’t know if anyone could answer them tonight as far as what you’re envisioning. It’s a busy road in the sense that a lot of kids play baseball, basketball. Nobody wants their balls going into a wet, soppy ditch.”

Botschella said she placed rocks in front of her house because people were driving into her yard whenever two cars pass at the same time. Councilman Bill Brandt of public works assured her the council does not intend to put a ditch in front of her property, adding that silt needs to be cleaned out of the existing ditch. He then turned it over to borough engineer John Seamans, who explained the borough will clean the ditch.

“With the situation on Thompson Street on both sides, especially at Elm Street, the sod is four to six inches higher than the pavement,” he said. “The way pavement maintains itself is if it’s dry underneath, the road will not crack.”

Seamans explained if the sub-base, which holds the pavement up, doesn’t drain, it becomes saturated. He said traffic running over it will cause the pavement to sink because of lack of support. He showed pictures revealing the grass is higher than the pavement and said a ditch needs to be built so the water could flow to the nearest inlet or pipe. He mentioned the borough plans to make an open swale using aggregate, which he claimed a lot of municipalities use for shoulder material.

Botschella asked if the water is coming down Elm Street across her driveway and Seamans replied the borough is not going to do anything on Elm Street, just Thompson Street.

“We need to get the water to that drain that’s in the corner of your property,” Brandt said. “And to do that, we will do it as professionally as we can.”

“I’m not here for an argument,” Botschella said. “I don’t need a lesson in engineering. I’m simply here following up on a letter that is concerning to me and, hopefully, I made these concerns.”

The council members thanked her for her concerns.

Seamans said the paving on Thompson Street might start July 24, depending on weather conditions and availability of the workers.

In other business …

• Brandt announced the lowest bidder for the paving project is The H & K Group, which bid $146,205. He said Wayco, Inc. bid $172,567. The council voted to accept The H & K Group for the project.

• In his public works report, Brandt said the salt shed is in process and will be 36’ x 32’.

“There’s one piece of paper in approval that Eric’s (zoning officer Eric Johnson) been working on that we’re going to get,” he said. “And then, we’re going to make a motion to put it out to bid.”

Johnson mentioned in reference to the letter, Seamans reviewed it and said, “In order to build a structure of any type, we would need a letter from a certified, flood plain manager for allow that use.” He said zoning officer Rich Sopko works with a flood plain manager and the letter will be drafted soon.

• In his public relations report, Councilman Kyle Brown, a sewer authority liaison, mentioned the Third Street properties are having a lot of stormwater infiltration in the sewer system. He said the plants are designed for about 140,000 gallons a day.

“With the rain events we had this spring, these really heavy rains, they’re been seeing 170,000 gallons a day,” he said. “So, they’re well over their designed capacity.”

Brown said the sewer authority begged him to bring this matter to the council to do something about Third Street.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

