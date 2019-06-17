Some Lackawanna Trail graduates are sons of faculty members

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Members of the Lackawanna Trail High School Class of 2019 process through the stadium to the commencement ceremony. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Kevin Dikeman, high school director of bands, leads the Lackawanna Trail Concert Band during the processional. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Commended student Kiana Grella speaks at the ceremony. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Valedictorian Zachary Stec delivers his commencement address. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Graduate Colin Mulhern jump hugs his father Kevin, secretary of the Lackawanna School Board, while receiving his diploma. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Lackawanna School Board President David Thorne presents his son Kevin with his diploma. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Happy graduates throw their caps in the air. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Graduate Ben Palaskas, of Dalton, with his father Gregory. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Graduate Jaida Ganser, of Dalton, with her parents Ginger and Keith. - -

FACTORYVILLE — Graduates of Lackawanna Trail Jr. Sr. High School marched through the school’s stadium as families and friends filled the bleachers. School board president David Thorne and school board secretary Kevin Mulhern handed their sons Kevin Thorne and Colin Mulhern diplomas during the 63rd annual commencement on Friday, June 14.

Over 50 graduates lifted their caps in the air in celebration but not before receiving awards and listening to speeches. After a welcome by principal Dr. Mark Murphy, superintendent Matthew Rakauskas acknowledged the graduates for their “two ways of distinguishing himself or herself from others.”

“First, mutual pride and support between the school and the community,” he said. “And second, the will and the drive to make the most of every opportunity and every challenge.”

Rakauskas used the example of the high school football team, the Lions, making it all the way to the state championship game in Hershey last year.

“Lions Pride saturated every corner of this district,” he said. “The wrap-around support of these student-athletes went beyond the football team, and made a tight-knit community even tighter. Soon, it will be time for these young men and women to leave the school and show everyone what they’re capable of at the next level.”

High school art teacher Mary Belle Gilroy presented the art award to graduate Morgan Krzywicki. Other recipients were Eric Craig-Peysson, music; Nathan Rolka, business and social studies; Kiana Grella, English; Samantha Schur, mathematics and French; Josh Rosengrant, science; Lili Martin, Spanish; Jordan Edwards, technical education.

Commended student Kiana Grella, who ranked third in her class, acknowledged her fellow graduates who have not excelled with highest recognition at Trail with a personal anecdote.

“For students like me who have made it to this point, where overcoming every hindrance life can manifest, you are the most successful, most deserving in my eyes,” she said. “There is no award for best academic performance for battling a mental illness. There is no medal to signify a student who could persevere academics after losing a loved one.”

Grella said she was honored to share the stage with these students, and encouraged them to give it their all, no matter the outcome.

“Go and continue to succeed in your endeavors,” she said.

Lili Martin, who ranked second in her class, received this year’s salutatorian award and shared that she was an exchange student in France. She said her year abroad led to self-discovery and she returned with new worldly knowledge.

“I encourage you all to go out and explore the world outside your bubble,” she said. “You will all come out the other side different than you were before.”

Zachary Stec received the highest honor as this year’s valedictorian. In his speech, he shared his “wild memories,” such as funny incidents with substitute teachers while thanking students and teachers for making the years memorable.

“For better or some for the worse, the times really have changed,” he said. “But, without all of my classmates behind me, it wouldn’t be memorable.”

Stec has been a student at Lackawanna Trail since kindergarten as has graduate Jaida Ganser, of Dalton.

“I’m super excited,” Ganser said. “It’s (graduation) also bittersweet because I’m leaving my friends since kindergarten.”

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal