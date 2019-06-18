Decker named to dean’s list

READING — Allison Decker, of Dalton, has been named to Alvernia University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. As a freshman in the spring, Decker studied Nursing at Alvernia and is a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School.

Locals named to ESU dean’s list

EAST STROUDSBURG — Local students named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburgh University of Pennsylvania for the spring 2019 semester include Kathryn Drazdauskas, a Marine Science major from Scott Township; Cassandra Ksiazek, an Early Childhood Education (PreK-4) major from South Abington Twp.; Andrew McDonald, a Physical Education Teacher Education major from Clarks Summit; Taryn Scott, a Special Education/Early Child major from South Abington Township; Cheyenne Brown, an Early Childhood Education (PreK-4) major from Tunkhannock; and Kathleen Nealon, a Digital Media Technologies major from Factoryville.

Maloney named to dean’s list

READING — Margaret Mary Faith Maloney, of Tunkhannock, has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art from Albright College. She is a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School.

Stage named to dean’s list

KINGSTON, RI — Lucas Stage, of Dalton, has been named to the dean’s list a The University of Rhode Island for the spring 2019 dean’s list.

Lenahan receives degree

SAN DIEGO, CA — Patrick Lenahan, of North Abingtown Township, received a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of San Diego on May 26.

Locals named to Wilkes dean’s list

WILKES-BARRE — Several local students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the spring 2019 semester. They are Alex Altenhain, Tunkhannock; Olivia Blake, Clarks Summit; Hunter Bowman, Tunkhannock; Natalie Carleo, Clarks Summit; Garrett Giberson, Tunkhannock; Patrick Gilhooley, Clarks Summit; Sean Gilhooley, Clarks Summit; Dannielle Hickok, Factoryville; Alyssa Kresge, Clarks Summit; Marissa Lewis, Dalton; Ryan Mercer, Dalton; Dana Miller, Dalton; Raeva Mulloth, Waverly Township; Taylor Oleary, Clarks Summit; Nicole Olver, Clarks Summit; Jasmin Patel, South Abington Township; Ajna Prahalad, Clarks Summit; Sarah Seward, Dalton; and Sarah Weisenfluh, Factoryville.

Students honored at U of S

SCRANTON — Local residents were among students added to The University of Scranton Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester after publication of the list in January of 2019. Students are Julia Khalil, of Clarks Summit, a biology major; Christabel Newman, of Waverly Township, a history major; and Ashley Spencer, of Tunkhannock, a biology major.

Durr graduates from Colgate

HAMILTON, NY — Gabrielle Durr, of Clarks Summit, is a graduate in the Colgate University in the Class of 2019. A graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, Durr majored in English and film and media studies, with a minor in at Colgate. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude at Colgate’s 198th commencement May 19.

Locals recognized at LCCC

NANTICOKE — Several local students have earned recognition at Luzerne County Community College for outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s List — Elizabeth Calvey, Clarks Summit; Zachary Coupland, Clarks Summit; Christine Fleming, Scott Township; and Maureen Tufano, South Abington Township. Honors List — Benjamin Migliori, Dalton; Julie Salansky, Falls; and Walter Smith, South Abington Township. President’s List — Keili Fullington, Clarks Summit.