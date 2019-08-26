CLARKS GREEN — At the Aug. 21 borough council meeting, Councilman Dave Rinaldi, in his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, announced ARWA noticed a subsidence had occurred in a confine space between the headworks and main pump buildings. Rinaldi said the void is located where the gas lines come in for the entire plant.

“The gas company (UGI) came and turned off the service,” he said. “The authority didn’t have natural gas for heating.”

Rinaldi reported a contractor (Rodgers Services) performed hydro excavation (the process of removing soil with pressurized water) on the void earlier that day and was able to suck the mud out of the void.

“It didn’t appear that there was anything lower than three feet that there was a void,” he said. “The authority suspects it was a bad compaction when that area was built with a new plan.”

Northern Tree Services will do a blacktop removal and return after hydro excavation to backfill and repave the area.

Rinaldi announced ARWA approved a proposal from Gannett Fleming to review data from all five flow meters for the next set of flow monitoring analysis and the authority authorized to change the pension plan so its employees can make additional contributions to their pension plans.

Also, in his health and safety report, Rinaldi mentioned two of the five pedestrian-crossing buttons need to be replaced. He reported he had a conversation with an official from Northeast Signal, who told him the two buttons are not ADA-compliant.

Rinaldi received an estimate from Northeast Signal in the amount of $1,656.48, which will bring all five buttons into compliance.

“In an effort to get this work done within the time period of the Green Light Go grant so we could include it with the pre-emption system, Northeast Signal installed the five new buttons,” he said.

Rinaldi said the council needs to authorize the payment of $30,000 for the pre-emption system and ratify the replacement of the buttons for $1,656.48. The council voted to approve both of these motions.

In other business …

• In his public works report, Councilman Joe Dougherty said the council needs to sign a contract with Wince Construction, which agreed to do a culvert and storm drain works on Yale Blvd. for $17,500. The council voted to approve the motion contingent upon Wince Construction completing the work by Sept. 30.

Dougherty also announced that engineers are working on getting contractors for Hill Street and Abington Road.

Also, Dougherty talked about possibly waiving the permit fees for the paving project on Crest Drive, Gordon Drive, and Shorthill Drive. He said that Colwell-Naegele ran the pipes in the middle of the road but didn’t do the laterals and the engineers still have to do a lot of digging and fixing pipes.

“When that’s all said and done, that road has to be paved eventually,” he said. “There’s been talk about waiving the permit fees for that.”

Dougherty mentioned he is in favor of waiving the permit fees but Rinaldi said waiving the permit fee is premature at this time.

Solicitor Al Weinschenk reminded him of the motion the council made last month that the borough engineer and zoning officer will review the scope of the work.

The council voted to conditionally waiver the permit fees for paving of Crest, Gordon, and Shorthill, providing the scope of the work meets the approval of the borough engineer and the zoning officer.

• In her mayor’s report, Patty Lawler announced that Clarks Green Borough has been named a Tree City for the 11th year in a row.

Lawler also said the planning commission is in need of two members. She then talked about the 2020 census and said the census will concentrate on providing reach out to school children across the nation.

• During public comment, Dan Miller, pastor of Clarks Green Assembly of God, mentioned that Andrew Weinberger, owner of the old CVS building on Abington Road, expressed interest in selling the building. He asked the council if it is possible to make the building into a gymnasium. He said he had taught a sports program, which included basketball, cheerleading, volleyball and indoor soccer, for 20 years in Dallas.

‘We take the sports program and teach skills,” he said. “But we add values.”

Miller said it would be an after-school program not just for underprivileged children but for all children. He said the building’s roof needs to be four feet higher for basketball and volleyball and asked if it was possible to square the deck off. He then asked if it isn’t, then possibly tear down the building and rebuild another in the same area.

Solicitor Al Weinschenk suggested submitting some kind of sketch plan to the zoning officer and that the expansion of the building is a question of ordinance.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal