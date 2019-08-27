SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the Aug. 23 upervisors meeting, which was continued from Aug. 12, township manager David O’Neill announced he received two bids for the construction of the maintenance building. He said Multiscape, located in Pittston, bid $806,940 and Dutchman Contracting, located in Reinholds, bid $502,306.

“When we had our pre-bid meeting, we had five companies out here,” said O’Neill. “Dutchman was the one that actually hung around the most and talked about the site, the building located next door. So, it’s actually nice to see the bid come in low.”

Secretary Christine Griswold said there is $383,743 in the capital reserve fund. O’Neill mentioned once they have an engineer’s report on how much use the building will have from sewers, they can use sewer funds. O’Neill said supervisor Mark Dougherty suggested getting a loan; therefore, solicitor Bill Jones authorized a request of a loan of up to $400,000. Jones expained two different, but related, components.

“Money is cheaper if it’s a tax-exempt project,” he said. “So, in order to be a tax-exempt project, if we’re going to start expecting funds before we’ve done a borrowing, you have to pass this (request) to say you intend to borrow.”

Jones explained the resolution makes sure if supervisors ever borrow, it will be tax-exempt.

“We can’t, after we pass this, borrow more than $5 million to stay under the IRS ranks,” Jones said.

O’Neill confirmed the contractor will do the shell of the building including doors, windows, and floors but the entire inside, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, will still need to be complete.

“We are using this contractor (Dutchman) to draw up the plans for the building,” he said.

The supervisors voted to approve Resolution 19-07, which authorizes the borrowing of up to $400,000.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal