LAKE WINOLA — “There’s power in the Lamb.” That’s what Mill City Assembly of God Praise Band had the audience shout before playing upbeat Christian music at the neighboring Lake Winola United Methodist Church. The group shared songs of praise during the 11th annual Music on the Lawn Craft Fair & Yard Sale on the grounds of Lake Winola United Methodist Church Aug. 24. Church member Mark Frear is chairman of the event where local Christian bands share their songs of praise every fourth Saturday.

“I love doing it,” Frear said.

Frear’s 11-year-old son Carter plays with Mill City’s praise band led by Mill City’s Pastor James Rugg, who sings with his children sharing praise of Jesus.

“Jesus shed his blood for the atonement for our sins,” said Rugg. “Israel went through animal sacrifices but Jesus became the supreme sacrifice for us.”

Rugg is a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, which had a stand raising funds for Run for the Son. Run for the Son provides transportation to pastors, evangelists, and church workers around the world. The vision of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, whose members are known as Gospel Warriors, is to reach out to motorcyclists through the Gospel of Jesus.

Corey Kizer, of Clarks Green, kicked off the musical performances, playing contemporary Christian music and stepping in for Mike Lewis who was originally scheduled to play.

“I was really happy they chose me at the last minute,” he said. “It was a pleasure being chosen to fill in for Mike Lewis.”

The Cedar Routes, a country/folk Christian band from Allentown, performed bluegrass-style music with sounds of a mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and bass.

“I love it,” said band member Jennifer Knauss, who plays the fiddle. “If they ask us to come again next year, we would do it.”

The final performers were Stephen Perillo and the Followers from Shavertown.

A free will offering was set to offset band expenses and a portion of the money raised will go to Patriots Cove, a non-profit organization in Noxen that provides a three-day excursion for injured veterans and first responders.

“We provide a place for them to stay,” said Jeff Swire, president of Patriots Cove, who founded the organization with his wife and many volunteers. “All the meals and all the lodging are provided by us. There’s a one-on-one mentorship. We have a mentor for every veteran or first responder.”

Patriots Cove helped raised money by selling tumblers with its logo. Swire shared his organization’s mission every now and then on stage where the bands performed. Also sharing a mission was 2019 Wyoming/Lackawanna County Dairy Princess Loghan Hirkey, who stressed the importance of protecting natural resources. She talked about how dairy farmers work with experts to find new ways to reduce the energy they use and conserve water.

“The best way to preserve land is to keep farms in business,” she said. “Farmers understand and appreciate nature and take good care of their property.”

Hirkey encouraged people to stop by an ice cream and float stand stationed by sisters Kayla Bingham, Wyoming /Lackawanna County Dairy Maid, and Ashley Bingham, Dairy Miss. They served the treats and collected donations for Fill a Glass of Hope. The girls’ reign started June 1, 2019 after their won their respective pageants on May 15, 2019. They attend events and promote three daily servings of dairy.

“I like meeting new people,” said Ashley.

The fair lasted through the evening with a campfire and a showing of the 2018 movie, “God Bless the Broken Road.”

A large turnout enjoyed music, vendors, BBQ chicken, and a car show from the Model “A” Club of Northeast PA.

“I think the turnout was excellent,” Frear said. “It was a gorgeous day.”

Corey Kizer, of Clarks Green, kicks off the event with contemporary Christian music. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190824_145550.jpg Corey Kizer, of Clarks Green, kicks off the event with contemporary Christian music. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Members of Patriots Cove, for whom Lake Winola United Methodist Church was raising funds, are, from left, John Stegura, volunteer and mentor; Jeff Swire, president; and Neil Kosak, volunteer and mentor. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190824_151632.jpg Members of Patriots Cove, for whom Lake Winola United Methodist Church was raising funds, are, from left, John Stegura, volunteer and mentor; Jeff Swire, president; and Neil Kosak, volunteer and mentor. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Mill City Assembly of God Praise Band plays upbeat Christian music on stage. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190824_153543.jpg Mill City Assembly of God Praise Band plays upbeat Christian music on stage. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Church member of Mill City Assembly of God Kathy Gooch, of Tunkhannock, worships the Lord with flag dancing to the music of her church’s praise band. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190824_161302.jpg Church member of Mill City Assembly of God Kathy Gooch, of Tunkhannock, worships the Lord with flag dancing to the music of her church’s praise band. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Members of the Christian Motorcycle Association are, from left, Joe Shimento, James Rugg, Edie Cannavino, Jeff Cannavino, Merle Ebersole, and Don Gross. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190824_174210.jpg Members of the Christian Motorcycle Association are, from left, Joe Shimento, James Rugg, Edie Cannavino, Jeff Cannavino, Merle Ebersole, and Don Gross. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Kayla Bingham, left, Wyoming/ Lackawanna County Dairy Maid, and her sister Ashley Bingham, Wyoming/Lackawanna County Dairy Miss, sell ice cream sundaes and floats at Music on the Lawn. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190824_175249.jpg Kayla Bingham, left, Wyoming/ Lackawanna County Dairy Maid, and her sister Ashley Bingham, Wyoming/Lackawanna County Dairy Miss, sell ice cream sundaes and floats at Music on the Lawn. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The Cedar Routes perform bluegrass-style Christian music. From left, are Josh Anderson on guitar, Kurtis Reif on mandolin/banjo, Jennifer Knauss on fiddle and Jake Stahl on bass. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190824_180155.jpg The Cedar Routes perform bluegrass-style Christian music. From left, are Josh Anderson on guitar, Kurtis Reif on mandolin/banjo, Jennifer Knauss on fiddle and Jake Stahl on bass. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal