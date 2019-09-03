TUNKHANNOICK — The Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee is planning another event that should be a big hit for kids in our area: Tunkhannock Touch A Truck.

Young ones will have the chance to get acquainted with vehicles and their operators on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as Touch A Truck returns for the second year in a row to Lazybrook Park on Route 6 just east of Tunkhannock.

Everyone is welcome to this rain or shine event. The $5 per person admission helps support children’s programming at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater.

The first 300 children will receive a free firefighter’s hat or a builder’s hat and many participants will also hand out free items for the kids.

Tunkhannock Touch A Truck at Lazybrook Park will feature over 20 trucks and vehicles as diverse as a monster truck, horse trailer and mini pony, game warden vehicle and bear transfer unit, ambulance, rescue truck and dive truck, construction vehicle, fire engine, fuel delivery truck, garbage truck, police vehicle, school bus, tow truck, tractor trailer, water tanker, and many others. Kids will have a great time climbing up in for a photo opportunity and to beep the horn.

Food trucks will be on hand for a snack or lunch. These favorites are planning to be there: Dottie’s Buffalo Bites, Giddy Up and Go Snack Shack, Mannings Ice Cream, and Southwest Savory.

For more information, call 570-996-1500.