COVINGTON TWP. — The Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center invites children ages 3 to 6 years old and their parents or guardians to attend Early Explorers, a program aimed at providing children with a lifelong, meaningful relationship with the natural world. Classes will be held every other Monday from Sept. 23 to Dec. 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center (LCEEC) located 93 MacKenzie Road.

Early Explorers is a unique program that offers discovery-based learning that changes with each season. Using the natural world as a catalyst for growth and development, children will explore natural sciences, gain sensory awareness, creatively express themselves, and practice using large and fine motor skills while developing critical social skills.

During each class, children will have the opportunity to hike and explore the various habitats on the 211-acre property, which includes a forest, meadow, open field, and a stream. Children will also gain first-hand experiences with plants and animals. Each week will feature a different nature-related topic including Fall Harvest, Insect Safari, Spooky Spiders, Fur, Feathers & Scales, Animal Aerobics, and Animals in Winter.

Enrollment is now open. The cost is $40 for the series of six classes, or $8 per class. Registration is limited, and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center at 570- 842-1506 or email wheelerm@lackawanna.edu.