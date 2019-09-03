Locals at Northampton

BETHLEHEM — Five Abington-area students have begun their college studies at Northampton Community College. They are Michael Carlini, of South Abington Twp.; George DeQueiroz, of Clarks Summit; Samantha Evans, of Tunkhannock; Lexi Goodwin, of Tunkhannock; and Malissa Spatt, of Clarks Summit.

Ashraf participates in conference

SCRANTON — Fahad Ashraf, of Clarks Summit, was among 14 University of Scranton students who participated in the National Jesuit Student Leadership Conference held at the University of Detroit Mercy this summer.

Sohns named to Honors List

MADISON, NJ — Margaret Sohns, of Tunkhannock, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).