SCRANTON — “Good Vibrations: A Celebration of the Beach Boys” will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m.

There is only one show that re-creates the timeless California spirit and incredible music of The Beach Boys as it was meant to be experienced … “Good Vibrations: A Celebration of The Beach Boys.” “Good Vibrations” is the only Beach Boys show qualified to faithfully reproduce all those legendary songs and harmonies the way you remember them from the original records.

“Good Vibrations” brings the days of sun, surf, and cars back to life with a full-scale production experience complete with era-specific costumes, multi-media video, and surfer girls. All the famous guitar riffs, melodies, and ocean-deep harmonies are faithfully recreated right before your eyes and ears in this high-energy production show filled with all of The Beach Boys’ signature hits.

Tickets are $40 and $50.