Abington-area residents in the news

Locals attend Albright College
READING — Correalle Altier and Madison Show, both of Clarks Summit, are studying at Albright College. Altier, a graduate of Abington Heights High School, is majoring in music industry studies and theatre while Show, a graduate of Schenectady Christian School, is majoring in psychobiology.
Locals graduate from Wilkes
WILKES-BARRE — Four Abington-area residents were among 425 Wilkes University students who received doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to students graduating at the summer commencement ceremony held Sept. 8.
• Patrick Kelley, of Clarks Summit, received a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.
• Jennie Lashinski, of Scott Township, received a Master of Science in Education.
• Martin Saporito, of Tunkhannock, received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
• Elizabeth Saylor, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Education.
Zych begins honors program
SCRANTON — Daniel Zych, of Waverly, was among the 10 incoming University of Scranton students who began the Magis Honors Program in STEM. The honors program combines the development of STEM knowledge and research techniques with programing to further the students’ understanding of the impact science has on society. Zych is a mathematics major and graduate of Scranton Preparatory School.
Race is band member
KUTZTOWN — Isabella Race, of Monroe Township, is a member of the The Kutztown University Marching Unit.
Students study abroad
SCRANTON — Local residents were among the 75 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Summer 2019 semester.
• Emilee Barrett, of Clarks Summit, a marketing major, participated in Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.
• Olivia Basalyga, of Clarks Summit, a psychology major, participated in Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.
• Gillian Gerega, of Waverly Township, an undeclared major, participated in Ireland Study Abroad in Dublin, Ireland.
• Alessia Brunori, of South Abington Township, an exploratory major, participated in Intensive Italian Abroad and Dante’s Inferno and the Florence of His Times in Florence, Italy.
• Leah Byman, of Clarks Summit. an undeclared major, participated in Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.
• Clare Domenico, of Clarks Green, a history major, participated in Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.
• Matthew Domenico, of Clarks Green, an undeclared major, participated in Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.
• Alexa Graham, of Clarks Summit, a biology major, participated in Italian History and Heritage Italy in various cities, Italy.
• Kira White, of South Abington Township, an information technology major, studied at Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan.
Cobb at Lebanon Valley
ANNVILLE — Alyvia Cobb, of Factoryville, is enrolled at Lebanon Valley College. A graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School, Cobb is pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education.